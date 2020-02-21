Coffee for everyone! The cast of Friends are heading back to Central Perk and celebrity fans, including Kate Hudson, Charlie Puth, Elizabeth Banks and more, are freaking out!

The main cast of the NBC sitcom will be reuniting for an untitled unscripted special on HBO Max, the streaming service announced on Friday, February 21.

Nearly 16 years after Friends came to an end — it aired from 1994 to 2004 for a total of 10 seasons — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — who played Rachel Green, Monica Gellar, Phoebe Buffay, Chandler Bing, Ross Gellar and Joey Tribbiani, respectively — will return to the original Stage 24 soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot for the celebration special.

Celebrity diehards have no chill when it comes to this massive news — channeling their inner Janice (Maggie Wheeler) and screaming, “Oh My God!”

“Woah,” Banks, 46, wrote via Instagram on Friday, following the news. “I feel like the whole world just had a collective orgasm,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress, 40, commented.

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV, echoed Banks and Hudson’s sentiments in a statement on Friday.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” Reilly dished. “We think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

In honor of the announcement, five of the six leads took to Instagram to share the big news. “It’s happening,” the actors simply wrote alongside a photo of them from a throwback photo shoot.

The special — as well as all 236 original episodes of the series — will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max.

Scroll through the gallery to see which celebrities couldn’t be happier to watch the cast reunite on-screen.