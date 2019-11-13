They Were on a Break! ‘Friends’ Reunion Special in the Works at HBO Max





Could we be any more excited?! As Friends celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, fans have been begging for the megasuccessful ‘90s sitcom to follow the lead of shows like BH90210 and make a return to the small screen. It seems their prayers have been answered: a Friends reunion special is reportedly in the works for HBO Max’s 2020 launch.

All six of the original core cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — have signed on to bring the fan-favorite series to the new streaming platform, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Tuesday, November 12. Series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman are also in talks to return for the project.

News of the possible reunion special comes shortly after Aniston, 50, nearly broke the internet when she shared a selfie with her former castmates for her first Instagram post. The newly-minted People’s Icon of 2019 reached 1 million followers in just over five hours, officially becoming a Guinness World Record holder.

Aniston previously teased that a fresh take on Friends could be on the way during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June. When asked about rumors that the sitcom might be making a comeback, the actress merely said, “Listen, I told you this: I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure … Anything could happen!”

Despite the Morning Show star’s enthusiasm, Kauffman, 63, said soon after that she was on the fence about bringing the beloved characters back to life. “Why mess up a good thing?” she said in an interview with the Associated Press in June. “We wouldn’t want a reunion to disappoint fans.”

Fans aren’t the only ones who feel nostalgic about the ‘90s comedy series, which has consistently been one of the most watched shows on Netflix. Cox, 55, spoke lovingly about the legacy of the show during a Tribeca event in October 2018 after a faux Friends movie trailer made waves on social media.

“I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting, having a great time,” Cox said at the time.

Though representatives for HBO Max and Warner Bros. TV have not yet commented on the rumored revival, the news has already sent fans into a frenzy. “I just cried tears of excitement,” one Twitter user wrote on Tuesday. “I’m so pumped I don’t think you understand right now!”