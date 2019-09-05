



Oh. My. Gawd. Maggie Wheeler – who played Janice, Chandler Bing’s on-again, off-again girlfriend with a nasally voice and a New York accent – caught up with Us Weekly at the Friends New York City pop-up on Thursday, September 5. Watch the exclusive video above to see a sneak peek of the interactive set recreation and to find out if she thought Ross (David Schwimmer) or Chandler (Matthew Perry) was the better kisser.

To celebrate 25 years since the iconic sitcom went off air, the pop-up allows guests to fully immerse themselves in the beloved show. Fans will be able to grab a cup of coffee from Gunther (James Michael Taylor) at Central Perk, play a game of foosball in Joey and Chandler’s NYC pad, or even check out Rachel Green’s wigs.

The comedy, which ran from 1994 to 2004, also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

The Friends New York City pop-up is open from September 7 through October 6.

