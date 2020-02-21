Could we BE more excited? It’s been nearly 16 years since Friends came to an end on NBC, but in May, the main cast will be reuniting for an untitled unscripted special on HBO Max, the streaming service announced on Friday, February 21.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc will return to the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot for the special celebration.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV, said in a statement on Friday. “I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation.”

He continued: “It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

Ben Winston is set to direct the special. Friends creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane will serve as executive producers, as will the six main cast members.

The Friends cast, minus Perry, last reunited in 2016 for an NBC special that honored legendary TV director James Burrows. However, Perry had a prior engagement and could not make it. The last time all six actors appeared on screen together was in May 2004 following the finale.

In October, Aniston, 51, shared a new selfie with her sitting with her five castmates at a dinner. The photo caused such a commotion that it temporarily broke Instagram. She also added a tidbit about her character when Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe asked, “ARE YOU AND ROSS STILL TOGETHER!!???” The Morning Show star quickly replied, “Well we’re on a break.”

The special and all 236 episodes of the series will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max.