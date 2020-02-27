Kylie Jenner has quite the discerning palate! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently revealed what she typically eats in a day, but her absolute favorite foods and snacks are in a league of their own.

For example, Jenner has a an obsession with cupcakes, which she whips up on her own whenever there’s something to celebrate. Case in point: The Kylie Cosmetics founder has baked cupcakes for daughter Stormi’s birthday, Valentine’s Day and Halloween in the last 12 months alone. She also decorates her homemade treats with appropriately colored frosting, sprinkles and more.

Cupcakes are so crucial to the Life of Kylie alum that her interior designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, kept them in mind when he was designing her kitchen. “She’s an avid baker and I designed the kitchen so she could enjoy cooking to the max,” Bullard explained in the March 2019 issue of Architectural Digest. “Double islands, one for cooking and one for eating (and chatting, chilling and drinking!)”

The Kendall + Kylie designer even baked some treats for her AD cover shoot, which Bullard approved of. “Btw I got to taste a cupcake afterwards and they were delicious!” he wrote via his Instagram at the time.

In keeping with the sweet snacks, Jenner is also obsessed with pomegranate seeds and has been since she was a child. “I love pomegranate seeds,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2020. “I’ve always loved pomegranate seeds.”

As it turns out, Stormi — who Jenner shares with ex-boyfriend with Travis Scott — takes after her mom in that way. In May 2019, the proud mom confirmed her toddler also has a penchant for pomegranate seeds. “My pomegranate bestie,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and Stormi each clutching small bowls of the colorful fruit. “Never would’ve thought.”

When it comes to breakfast, however, Jenner, who shockingly tried cereal and milk together for the first time in September 2018, prefers a more savory spread. Per an Instagram Story from February 2019, she eats eggs, turkey bacon and avocado “every morning” and the eggs must be well-done, not runny.

Additionally, she’ll typically washes down her early morning meal with a healthy glass of celery juice, coffee or tea.

Scroll down to see more of Jenner’s favorite foods!