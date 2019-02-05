What kind of home do you design for a reality star on track to becoming a billionaire? Interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard had to rise to that challenge when Kylie Jenner recruited him to decorate her residence in the Los Angeles suburb of Hidden Hills.

“When we started this project, she wasn’t even old enough to drink legally. This was her first really grown-up house,” Bullard told Architectural Digest, which featured Kylie and mom Kris Jenner in its March 2019 cover story.

The 21-year-old’s bold sensibilities are on full display throughout the house, especially in her glam room. “I told Martyn I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling,” Kylie revealed. “Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!”

The residence is also adorned with personal touches, from the dining chairs that match the hues of Kylie Cosmetics lipsticks to the Hollywood-centric artwork hanging on the walls. “Kylie feels a deep connection to Marilyn Monroe, so we placed a series of Warhol screen prints of Marilyn along the main stairway,” Bullard added. “In general, we selected artworks that felt appropriate for a young collector with feminine tastes. Everything reflects Kylie’s personality.”

That personality also includes a cheeky sense of humor. Giant condom wrapper sculptures by artist Beau Dunn — including an oversized representation of a Magnum XXL wrapper — hang on the wall in Kylie’s bar.

Nearby in Hidden Hills, Kris has been working on her new dream home alongside designers Waldo Fernandez and Kathleen and Tommy Clements, deferring to the experts’ judgment after her own interior decorating fails.

“I’ve been collecting furniture and making houses for a lifetime,” the 63-year-old explained. “I’ve had so many different types of homes in so many different styles. In the ’80s, my bedroom looked like a lavender-chintz supplier threw up all over it. [Late husband] Robert Kardashian was such a good sport.”

Though Kris and Kylie are sharing the Architectural Digest spotlight, the momager insisted that there’s “zero rivalry when it comes to houses.” She added: “We’re very fortunate to live in close proximity, and we all enjoy each other’s homes. I’m incredibly proud that the kids have discovered their own identities and passions.”

Scroll down for more photos from Kylie and Kris’ new homes.