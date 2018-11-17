Makeup lovers rejoice! If you’ve been dying to get your hands on Kylie Jenner’s coveted makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, your dreams are finally becoming a reality. The beauty mogul recently announced that she launched her line at all Ulta locations last November. Yes, you read that correctly! Those days of falling victim to site crashes and refreshing while waiting for restocks are over!

The beauty maven shared the good news via social media on her personal Instagram story in November 2018. “Alright guys, I’m very excited to announce that Kylie Cosmetics will be in every single Ulta store on the 17th of this month,” she shared. “So, I’m going to be starting off with just my best lip kits first and then I’m going to be expanding and adding a lot more things super fast— so, palettes and all that good stuff.”

The beauty retailer also shared the good news via Instagram. “It’s true! We’re excited to confirm @kyliecosmetics will exclusively be coming to all Ulta Beauty locations and online this holiday season,” they shared. “Stay tuned for details.”

Since its debut in 2015, the 21-year-old quickly shook the beauty industry with her innovative lip kits and has kept the momentum going. From eyeshadow palettes, high-shine lip glosses, illuminating powders, concealers and so much more, it’s easy to see why makeup lovers are loyal to the brand.

Before this launch, Kylie Cosmetics has been pretty exclusive with fans only being able to purchase products online at kyliecosmetics.com. If you were lucky, you may have been able to snag a few goodies at her various pop-up shops over the years, but those always came with a long line and no guarantee that your favorite color would be in stock.

Hitting the racks just in time for the holiday season, now is the perfect time to gift the makeup lover in your life or spoil yourself with this must-have brand. If you’re anything like Us, we can probably bet that you’ll be first in line to scoop up as many products your vanity can hold.

While Jenner has carried her namesake line at a few Topshop locations during the 2017 holiday season, it’s evident that this Ulta launch will be one for the history books! Kylie has already blew our minds with her creativity and we can bet that this new launch and expansion will surpass our expectations.

Dying for a sneak peek? Ulta also shared a snapshot of a Kylie stand with images of the beauty wearing a rich red hue and fuscia shade.

Whether she chooses to go for her trademark nude shades (think Exposed, Candy K or Koko K) or opts to release some of the more daring shades (we’ve had our eye on muted green shade Ironic for forever) we can’t wait to see how shoppers react to the collection. The lip kits will be available to shop both in-store and online, so we’ll have the opportunity to try on each shade to see how it pairs with our skin tone. Shopping online at Ulta also guarantees we’ll be able to take advantage of the generous return policy.

Although there is no word on which products will make it to the retailer’s shelves, we know her kits are perfect for wearing all holiday long. Maybe a set that includes shimmery matte lippies, sparkly eyeshadows and illuminating powders with festive hues? Maybe an expansion on some of her bestsellers? Or she may join forces with one of her famous sisters to create a line especially for Ulta shoppers, much like her previous collaboration with big sis Kim Kardashian — KKW x Kylie Cosmetics.

No matter what products Kylie decides to launch with Ulta, we’re making it a top priority to head to our nearest location ASAP! Every makeup product she releases becomes a hit and this is an opportunity we would be foolish to miss.

