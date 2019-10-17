



Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner must be darn good bosses! The sisters each received some tasty treats from their respective employees in honor of National Boss’s Day on Wednesday, October 16, and both of them took to social media to document their sugary hauls.

Jenner first shared her gifts in an Instagram Story. According to the 22-year-old, several of her Kylie Cosmetics employees greeted her in the main entrance hall of the brand’s offices and surprised her with multiple boxes of her most beloved pastries — Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

“Happy National Boss’s Day,” a group of Kylie Cosmetics employees shouted as the E! personality walked into the office.

“You guys are so cute! My favorite,” Jenner declared.

“Wait I gotta see them,” she added of the glazed treats as she opened a box. “Oh my goodness.”

Jenner’s love of Krispy Kreme doughnuts is well documented. In September she was feeling under the weather and chose to combat her illness with a box of sweets from the North Carolina-based brand. At one point, the beauty mogul took to Instagram Stories to ask her followers which doughnut she should eat next.

Jenner eventually polished off the box with some help from her pal and makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, and was more than satisfied with her snack. “These Krispy Kremes are on another level today,” she declared at the time.

Nearby, Jenner’s sister (and fellow boss) Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed some sweet treats of her own in honor of the national holiday. When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star returned home, she was greeted by a sugar-dusted coffee cake, balloons that spelled out “BOSS,” fresh flowers and a “Happy Boss’s Day” card from her Poosh employees. “How cute is this?” Kardashian asked on her Instagram Story.

While doughnuts and cake are certainly worthwhile ways to show appreciation for a good boss, nothing can top Kris Jenner’s National Boss’s Day surprise. The matriarch’s six children — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner — wanted the whole world to know what a fantastic leader their mom is.

To do so, the famous siblings wished Jenner a happy holiday via several New York City billboards on Wednesday, a gesture she clearly appreciated. “Just out and about in Times Square NYC on National Boss Day,” Jenner captioned several photos of said billboards on Instagram. “I have the best Kids and the best Team EVER!! Love you guys #blessed.”

