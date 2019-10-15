Kourtney Kardashian is sharing some secrets to her youthful appearance. In a new post published on the 40-year-old’s lifestyle site, Poosh, nutritionist Cara Clark lists several Kardashian-approved foods and supplements that she claims “halt the aging process.”

First up on the rundown is collagen peptides and bone broth. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is open about how she drinks at least two collagen-infused drinks per day (one in the morning and one at night) and she’s frequently extolled the benefits of bone broth as well.

In fact, in a separate Poosh post detailing her recent family vacation to Finland, Kardashian opened up about trying a less common type of bone broth for the first time after opting not to sample any reindeer meat, which is commonly eaten in the Nordic country. “I did try reindeer bone broth, which was super hearty and actually delicious,” the E! personality wrote at the time.

According to Clark, both substances contain a multitude of amino acids, which “give your skin better structure and help your bones, muscles and connective tissues stay strong.”

Also on the list is zinc supplements. The element, which is found in almonds and almond milk (which Kardashian makes herself) keeps your immune system healthy and strengthens hair, nails and skin, according to Clark.

Scroll down for more Kardashian-approved anti-aging foods and supplements!