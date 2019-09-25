Kourtney Kardashian is a self-care queen. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has always made a point of taking especially good care of her mind and body, and now she’s sharing her wellness routine with her fans.

In a new post on her lifestyle website, Poosh, the California native, 40, gives readers an inside look at how she stays happy and healthy amid the chaos that typically surrounds her famous family. The post is the first in a new series for Poosh called “#PooshWellnessWednesday,” where the site will be “highlighting how different women in the industry celebrate self-care and what it means to them.”

So what does a self-care day look like for one of the most recognizable reality TV stars in the world? According to the Poosh post, Kardashian’s “#SelfCareSunday” includes several food-centric activities. For example, to start the day off, the Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum sips on a beverage made with Vital Proteins x Poosh Collagen Vibes, a beauty-boosting collagen blend created by the site in partnership with Vital Proteins.

After skipping her daily workout, Kardashian typically heads to her local farmer’s market with her three kids with ex Scott Disick — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. The E! personality loves to document her farmer’s market trips, and even shared a picture on her Instagram account earlier this month featuring Reign, Penelope and their cousin, North West, heading towards some of the locally-grown goodies.

Kardashian’s #SelfCareSunday also includes a homemade meal with her kiddos, a facial and more. Scroll down for additional details!