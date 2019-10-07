



Kourtney Kardashian is becoming quite the adventurous eater! Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is known for her strict eating regimen, she ventured out of her comfort zone during a recent spring break trip to Finland in April.

The getaway, which was shown on a recent episode of KUWTK, featured Kardashian, 40, her ex Scott Disick, 36, and the pair’s children Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 21, also jetted to the European nation for the family vacation.

Kardashian opened up about the jaunt in a post on her lifestyle website, Poosh, on Monday, October 7, and mentioned how her little ones had a ball playing in the snow and visiting Santa both in his workshop and at home.

Though the reality star was impressed by the clean and healthy food she found in Finland, and was even treated to one of her signature avocado smoothies thanks to the staff at her hotel, she wasn’t exactly prepared for some of the local cuisine.

“One thing that caught me off-guard about the food is that they eat a lot of reindeer,” the E! personality wrote. “Almost every restaurant had reindeer on the menu, and one even served bear.”

Though Kardashian stated that she “didn’t feel ready to try” reindeer or bear meat, she did sample some of the area’s delicacies on her own terms thanks to Rakas Restaurant, which was located in her hotel. “I did try reindeer bone broth, which was super hearty and actually delicious,” she noted, later praising the eatery for putting an emphasis on nearby food. “They use all ingredients local to the property, so there’s lots of fish from the lake, wild mushrooms, and berries that they make the best tea out of (like Christmas in a cup).”

While vacationing in the Nordic country, the California native also made a point to head out of her hotel and try some local restaurants, which she then recommended. “Roka and Nili, are both located in downtown Rovaniemi,” the California native wrote. “Roka is a more traditional bistro, but the dishes still tasted unique. Nili was the interesting spot that served bear and bear stock. It had distinctive textures like carrot foam and herbal broths made from nettle.”

As the Kourtney & Kim Take Miami alum pointed out, she strives for a genuine slice of local life when she vacations, especially when her kiddos are along for the ride. As she put it: “When traveling I like to dive into the local activities and be open to all the food to give myself and the kids an authentic experience.”

Later on during the family vacation Mason, Penelope and Reign tried their hand at ice fishing, while Kardashian hit up the sauna and, along with the other grownups, gave arctic floating a shot.

“Because of my love for Christmas, getting to experience it in April over spring break was really enchanting,” Kardashian declared, noting that her favorite part of the getaway was “seeing the northern lights.”

Still, as KUWTK viewers know, the family trip wasn’t without some drama. Though it was Kardashian’s idea to invite Richie on the vacation, while in Finland, the model called out Disick for acting differently around his ex in the episode of the show that aired on Sunday, October 6. “You’re a lot more sophisticated with me when Kourtney’s around,” she said. “You turn into a 5-year-old when it’s just us.”

