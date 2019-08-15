



No dairy here! Kourtney Kardashian shared her go-to almond milk recipe recently, and her version of the vegan-friendly beverage is surprisingly easy to make.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted the three-ingredient recipe on her lifestyle website, Poosh, on Wednesday, August 14, and revealed that in addition to the requisite almonds and water, her take on the drink includes an unexpected “Poosh touch.”

For Kardashian, 40, the secret to an especially tasty jar of almond milk is a teaspoon of vanilla extract, which undoubtedly adds some subtle flavor to the non-dairy staple. Furthermore, the reality star makes the “so simple” drink from the comfort of her own home and can whip up an entire jar of the stuff in less than 15 minutes.

According to Poosh, the healthy beverage is “one of the recommended ingredients” in Kardashian’s “famous” matcha latte, which she drinks nearly every day.

It should come as no surprise that the California native typically makes her own almond milk instead of buying it from the supermarket. By making it on her own, Kardashian can control exactly what goes into the beverage, which is very important to her.

In a Poosh post from last month, the E! personality, who shares children Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with ex Scott Disick, discussed speaking out about the “unsettling” food served at her kids’ school. “As moms, it’s in our power to raise some awareness and rally for healthier options,” she noted at the time, adding that the meals and snacks her little ones were being served included processed foods and produce that wasn’t fresh or organic.

“I wasn’t satisfied with the food being served at my kids’ school, so I made sure that the principal knew my concerns,” she continued. “And I’ve continued to offer my two cents on everything from the type of milk they serve to their use of single-use plastic.”

Speaking of plastic, by making her own almond milk and storing it in a glass jar, Kardashian cuts down on plastic and other waste that can be harmful to the environment.

In the past, the Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum has gone so far as to ban all plastic bottles from her home. “No more plastic water bottles allowed in my house,” she declared on Instagram Stories in February, alongside a photo of two paper cartons filled with H2O.

