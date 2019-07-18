



star wrote a post for her lifestyle website, Poosh, in which she detailed why she felt the need to speak up about the food being served at her children’s school.

The reality star, who shares Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with ex Scott Disick, started her post by telling readers they don’t need to “donate large sums of money” or start a foundation in order to alter something in a meaningful way. “I’ve found that simply using my voice to stand up for small changes that add up to big impacts is so effective at not only creating change, but setting an example for my children,” the 40-year-old explained. “I may not be the loudest or the most aggressive, but I’ve never been one to stand by and watch something I disagree with unfold.”

One issue that’s very close to Kardashian’s heart is food. After seeing the subpar meals and snacks served at her kids’ school, which included processed foods and produce that wasn’t fresh or organic, the mom of three took a stand. “As moms, it’s in our power to raise some awareness and rally for healthier options,” she noted.

“I wasn’t satisfied with the food being served at my kids’ school, so I made sure that the principal knew my concerns,” Kardashian continued. “And I’ve continued to offer my two cents on everything from the type of milk they serve to their use of single-use plastic.”

While the California native admitted that letting her concerns be known “may seem annoying,” she has no intention of backing down. “I’m doing it for my children and their futures,” she explained, noting concerned parents can also make a pledge to create less waste or start food-related petitions at school.

“I’m constantly sharing with my kids the importance of sustainability,” the Kourtney & Kim Take Miami alum said. “While sometimes it feels like it’s ‘too late’ for my own generation to get on the same page, we can form a new generation that is raised in awareness about the state of the world — a generation with fundamental values that promote sustainability.”

To make sure she’s doing her part to promote sustainability, Kardashian brings her own Poosh-branded water bottle to cafes and has reusable snack bags and beeswax food wraps on hand to keep things fresh.

“It may seem like change is out of your reach, but truly it’s within all of our grasp,” she concluded. “I practice using my voice in my community in an effort to make improvements in our environment and health, and I truly feel like bringing my kids into the mission is the legacy I can leave behind.”

