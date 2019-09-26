



It’s tough to keep up with the Kardashians, but cooking like them just got a whole lot easier!

Kourtney Kardashian’s cousin, Cici Bussey, recently shared a cheese borag recipe that has been in the famous family for decades. The how-to appears in a recent post on Kardashian’s lifestyle website, Poosh.

According to the post, this dish is “a staple at holidays and major get-togethers” among the close-knit clan. “My aunt Helen, Kourtney’s grandma, and my mom made these Armenian cheese borags for all our family events when we were young,” Bussey explained. “We grew up eating cheese borags and have carried on the family tradition by doing the same.”

Added the Kardashian relative, who has been featured on several episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, “It’s one of our favorite foods!” Poosh also noted that these savory morsels are simply “to die for.”

So what exactly are cheese borags and what do they entail, cooking wise? The popular Armenian dish is a simple and delicious appetizer or side dish made by filling a light and airy phyllo dough with a mild white cheese, such as Monterey Jack or muenster.

The Kardashian family recipe uses Monterey Jack cheese, which is combined with half a bunch of parsley to enhance the flavors of the bite-sized pastries. The recipe also calls for the aforementioned phyllo dough, two eggs and two sticks of butter. Furthermore, the borags can be whipped up in about 30 minutes.

While these tasty treats aren’t exactly diet-friendly (and certainly wouldn’t be permitted on the keto diet, which Kardashian is currently on) we’re betting the E! personality, 40, makes an exception when it comes to this family favorite with connections to her late father, Robert Kardashian.

The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum has made a habit of sharing a handful of meaningful family recipes with her fans via Poosh since the site launched in April. In fact, one of the first recipes featured on Poosh was the one for Kris Jenner’s “famous” brownies, which Kardashian now makes with her three kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

“Cue your sweet tooth because this brownie recipe never disappoints,” the previous post stated. “Kris has baked these for her family for years, and Kourt has carried on the tradition by making the chocolate treat with her kids.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!