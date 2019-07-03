



Now is your chance to eat like Kylie Jenner! As we gleaned from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Postmates orders, ramen is one of her absolute favorite dishes. More specifically, the 21-year old is a huge fan of the Miso Ramen Bowl served at JOEY in Woodland Hills, California.

The Canada-based restaurant group, which is unveiling its newest location in Los Angeles – JOEY DTLA – this month, has delivered ramen to Jenner dozens of times. In fact, as of January 30, just after the reality star celebrated her one-year anniversary with Postmates, she placed a total of 186 orders with the delivery app. The Miso Ramen Bowl from JOEY was her second-most-ordered meal behind a bagel with cream cheese from The Bagel Broker.

So what’s in the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s favorite version of the comforting Japanese soup? JOEY’s Miso Ramen boasts a delectable combination of grilled chicken, sun noodles, a three-miso blend and a 65-degree egg, along with traditional toppings such as grilled corn and bamboo shoots.

The flavorful recipe was created by Ted Anderson, who is the concept development chef at JOEY Restaurants. He tells Us Weekly that Jenner is likely such a huge fan of the dish because of the top-notch ingredients the eatery uses, including fresh miso ramen noodles. “What I think really brings Kylie back to ordering from JOEY time and time again is the proprietary blend of misos we use,” he explains. “This dish is made with red, white and brown misos in addition to a special ‘ramen miso’, as well as garlic, sesame seed oil and togarashi chili.”

According to Anderson, the billionaire’s favorite ramen is the perfect example of JOEY’s “globally inspired menu offerings.” Check out the recipe below!

Kylie Jenner’s Favorite Miso Ramen Bowl

Makes 1 serving

INGREDIENTS:

For the soup:

• 1 chicken breast, skin on, sliced

• 1 tbsp vegetable oil

• 1 tsp garlic, chopped

• 10 oz pork broth

• 1 package of ramen noodles (3 oz)

• 2 tbsps miso paste, dark

• 2 oz bean sprouts

• 1.5 oz Napa cabbage

For the garnish:

• 1 oz grilled corn, cut off the cob

• 3/4 oz bamboo shoots, julienned

• 1/2 oz green onion, sliced

• Soft-boiled egg (7.5 minutes), halved

• 1/4 tsp chili sauce

INSTRUCTIONS:

Grill the chicken until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees and the skin is crispy. Heat a wok over medium heat. Stirring constantly with tongs, add the vegetable oil and chopped garlic to the wok and cook until the garlic just starts to brown. Add the pork broth. Cook the ramen noodles according to the packet. (Note: We use fresh noodles in our restaurants!) Add the miso paste to the wok and bring to a boil. Cook the ramen noodles directly in the broth according to packet timing. Add the bean sprouts and Napa cabbage to the wok. Stir with tongs to incorporate the noodles with the vegetables in the broth. Once the broth is back to a boil, turn off the heat. Pour the hot broth into ramen bowls. Garnish with the corn, bamboo shoots and green onions. Slice the chicken breast into 7 to 8 pieces and place them on the surface of the broth, alongside your halved soft-boiled egg. Drizzle the chili sauce over the chicken and the broth. Enjoy!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!