



Out with the old, in with the new! Kylie Jenner is getting a jump start on the new year by revamping the kitchen in her home in Hidden Hills, California.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 11, to show off the food-friendly room in her house, which is in the midst of a refresh. “Renovations,” she captioned the snap, along with a row of both nervous and heart-eyed smiley face emojis.

The kitchen appears completely empty and the chandelier is missing from the ceiling. The cabinets are dark grey, while the countertops are a textured white stone.

Though it’s not exactly clear what stage of the renovation process Jenner’s kitchen is in, the room does look decidedly different from when the beauty mogul showed off the locale (and the rest of her chic abode) in the March 2019 issue of Architectural Digest.

When Jenner was photographed in her kitchen for the cover story less than a year ago, the cabinets were white and the countertops were a dark grey-brown hue. There were also mirrored surfaces used as a backsplash and on the top row of shelves.

According to the magazine, that version of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s kitchen featured a blown-glass chandelier by Gabriel Scott and custom cabinetry crafted by her interior designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard.

Bullard even shared a look at the Kylie Skin founder’s kitchen on his Instagram in February. In those snaps, the reality star was making cupcakes for her daughter, Stormi Webster, now 22 months.

“She’s an avid baker and I designed the kitchen so she could enjoy cooking to the max,” Bullard explained of his A-list client. “Double islands, one for cooking and one for eating (and chatting, chilling and drinking!)”

Added the designer: “Btw I got to taste a cupcake afterwards and they were delicious!”

In addition to sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her kitchen renovations, Jenner also gave her Instagram followers a look at her crowded bar. The drinking area boasted rows of alcohol bottles beneath a myriad of wine glasses, tumblers and other drinking vessels.

By the looks of it, the California native keeps her black stone bar fully stocked — there are were multiple bottles of Casamigos Tequila, Tito’s Vodka and Don Julio 1942 Tequila on display, as well as plenty of wine and champagne. Drink up!