



Billionaire beauty moguls, they’re just like Us! Kylie Jenner announced on Monday, November 18, that she sold 51 percent of her makeup and skincare business to Coty, and made a cool $600 million in the process.

Though most 22-year-olds might celebrate such news with a massive purchase or a luxury getaway, Jenner marked the beneficial business deal in a shockingly relatable manner — she made herself a really, really good sandwich.

Hours after news of the multi-million dollar transaction broke, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to show off her meal, which she made on her own in her California kitchen. “I make the best sandwiches,” she declared on social media.

The reality star then shared a close-up of her meal, which appeared to be a sandwich made with deli meat, bacon, melted cheese, mayonnaise and avocado. “Mmm,” she added. Basically, Jenner’s creation was a club sandwich with a layer of melted cheese, and it looked damn tasty.

Though this is hardly the first time the Kylie Skin founder has cooked for herself — she’s whipped up breakfasts with eggs, bacon, toast and avocado in the past, as well as healthy green juices — those dishes weren’t thrown together directly after a massive payday for the star.

Still, it’s important to note that Jenner had plenty of dough in her bank account prior to yesterday’s news, which is likely why she celebrated in such a low-key fashion. She was crowned Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire in March, a title she has since defended.

“There’s really no other word to use other than ‘self-made’ because that is the truth,” the lip kit maven told Interview Germany shortly after being given the distinction. “That is the category that I fall under.”

As for the Coty deal, Jenner said in a press release announcing the partnership that she was “excited” about what’s to come for her burgeoning beauty empire. “I look forward to continuing the creativity and ingenuity for each collection that consumers have come to expect and engaging with my fans across social media,” she explained. “This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while building the brand into an international beauty powerhouse.”

Additionally, the businesswoman’s mom, Kris Jenner, appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday, November 19, and clarified that her youngest child plans to maintain a key role in her company in order to help grow it.

“This is her baby and this is her dream. She hasn’t even scratched the surface,” the 64-year-old said. “She feels like this is where she belongs. This is where her passion is and she really wants to use her creative side to develop her brand. This is what she wants to do for the rest of her life. She talks about it all the time.”