



Kris Jenner is celebrating her daughter, Kylie Jenner, following the announcement that the 22-year-old sold 51 percent of her beauty brand to Coty.

When the momager appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box, she spoke of the exciting news, while also clarifying that the Kylie Cosmetics founder plans to maintain a key role in her company to help grow it.

“This is her baby and this is her dream. She hasn’t even scratched the surface,” the 64-year-old said. “She feels like this is where she belongs. This is where her passion is and she really wants to use her creative side to develop her brand. This is what she wants to do for the rest of her life. She talks about it all the time.”

She continued that the young entrepreneur still sees herself doing the same thing 20 years from now with the possibility of passing it down to her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Though Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire did have a major business deal go through that no one else in the Kardashian-Jenner klan has yet achieved, according to the matriarch, there is no jealousy.

“We love working together as a family and I think that we … because we enjoy success at some of these things, that it really does reflect on the other family members,” she explained. “Kylie, who had an exciting day yesterday, her family and her brother and sisters are so excited for her. That just really expands the reach of all of the kids. It kind of is this blanket across the whole family and I’m just really proud of them.”

From Kim’s brands KKW Beauty and Skims to Kourtney’s lifestyle website Poosh to Khloé’s work with Good American, the Kardashian-Jenner family members definitely are business savvy. Who knows, maybe it’s only a matter of time until the next big K-J acquisition.