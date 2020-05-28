Lindsey Vonn has made some significant changes to her diet! When the professional athlete was competing, she typically consumed things like oatmeal and Red Bull, but now that she’s retired from competitive ski racing, Vonn is able to have a bit more fun with her food.

“When I used to race it was a little more challenging because we’re always staying at hotels and you never know what you’re going to be able to get,” Vonn, 35, told Delish in a video interview on Wednesday, May 27. “In the morning, usually, I tried to eat eggs and oatmeal, or in Europe they have muesli, which is like grains and fruit.”

Once she got up on the mountain and was ready to ski, Vonn said she would usually snack on a protein bar, but recalled being too nervous to eat much more than that. She did, however, drink a Red Bull prior to each race for “a little bit of extra energy.”

After each race, when it was time to “replenish and refuel,” the Minnesota native would eat a banana and a protein shake. “I just always ate what I could find. Whatever was available, I’d put in my mouth,” she added with a laugh.

Dinner was a balance between “protein, carbs and veggies,” and Vonn’s “ideal meal” was salmon, rice and vegetables, which is what she usually ate prior to a race. In fact, according to the former World Cup alpine ski racer, she feasted on the healthy fish the night before she won a gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Her pre-race eats also included banana bread, which she made herself. “I won the Olympics on banana bread and salmon,” she quipped.

As for foods that were off limits? Vonn explained that she avoided meat while competing. “No steaks, no burgers. Your body is spending a lot of energy trying to digest it instead of using your energy to recover and rest and get ready for a race,” she said. “I never ate meat the night before a race.”

Pasta was another food that the gold medalist avoided. As she put it: “I think too much carbohydrates is not good.”

These days, Vonn’s diet is a bit more relaxed. “My eating has definitely changed a lot since competing, it doesn’t really look anything like it used to,” she dished. “I still try to eat really healthy, but I definitely let myself indulge a bit more.”

Scroll down to see what the skiing sensation eats in a day!