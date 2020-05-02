Lindsey Vonn may be retired from her career, but the former skier is still just as busy — even while staying at home during the ongoing pandemic.

The Minnesota native, 35, typically starts her day at 8 a.m. by feeding her dog, Lucy, and grabbing a snack for herself before a sweat sesh. “I don’t like anything too heavy before I workout, but I do need a little bit of energy,” Vonn says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. Her fuel of choice? Blueberries and a couple of sips of Red Bull “because I’m not a morning person,” she jokes.

By 8:30 a.m., the Olympian gets in some cardio using the Peloton bike. “I usually go to the gym,” she says, “but since we’re obviously in quarantine, the garage is my jam.” After cycling, she likes to get in about 15 to 20 minutes of core workouts.

Then, it’s time for the most important meal of the day. “I love to have a high-protein, [low]-carb breakfast,” she says. On this day, Vonn chose eggs and avocado.

But her day isn’t all fun and games. “I am working on a few projects,” she reveals. “As you can imagine, there is a lot phone calls, Zoom meetings and other business that needs to be done.” But what the people on the other side of the camera don’t know is that the Vonn is pants-free during work. “Business on top, casual on bottom,” she jokes.

At 4 p.m., the pro tidies up the house “‘cause it ain’t gonna clean itself,” she says, but fiancé P.K. Subban “gets in my way” while practicing hockey. “It’s impossible to clean when he’s around!”

Afterwards, she and the NHL star, 30, step into the bath — but not for reasons you might think! “P.K. and I have been talking to our followers straight from our tub,” she explains of their nightly “Tub Time” show they hold on Instagram Live.

And before finally calling it a day at 11 p.m., Vonn dedicates her evening to bonding with Lucy and Subban.

