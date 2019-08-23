



Forever together. Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban are officially engaged.

Vonn, 34, and Subban, 30, announced their engagement on Friday, August 23. The couple detailed their love story to Vogue, where they revealed that they had met two years ago at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. At the time, the professional ice hockey player struck up a conversation with the Olympic skier and her sister Karin. However, Vonn was currently dating someone else.

Subban reconnected with Vonn after she became single again and the pair “spoke on the phone every day.” He would later visit her on Christmas Day after spending time with his family, hopping on a Denver-bound plane and then making a three-hour trek through a snowstorm to see her in Vail.

“Right off the bat, I knew he was different,” Vonn told Vogue. “But I’d been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again. After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with, though. He makes me happy, and he’s so positive and energetic.”

In October 2018, Vonn gave an update to Us Weekly on how the couple’s relationship was progressing. “We’re very happy, we’re very much in love,” she told Us at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard New York Gold Medal Gala. “I’m going to support him in his hockey career as much as I can. He has a lot of games! It’s hard to keep track of them, but he’s an amazing guy and I’m very lucky to have him in my life.”

Subban picked up the ring he planned to propose to Vonn with on August 14 from XIV Karats in Beverly Hills, and now the rest is history. Celebrity Couples and How They First Met In the wake of their engagement, Vonn showed support for her future husband over his charitable efforts. “Proud to stand by my man last night in his never ending effort to make a difference,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday. “PK donated 10 MILLION dollars to the Montreal children’s hospital and even though he hasn’t played for this city in a few years he still comes back and continues to make a difference.” Vonn then congratulated Subban on his “amazing night,” noting how he is “an incredible person with the biggest heart I know.” Vonn and Subban have been an item since early 2018. However, they would not make their first red carpet appearance together until the 2018 CMT Music Awards. She was previously married to former alpine skier Thomas Vonn from 2007 to 2013 and dated Tiger Woods from 2013 to 2015.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!