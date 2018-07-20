Lindsey Vonn may be fast on the slopes, but when it comes to her relationship with boyfriend P.K. Subban, she’s taking things slow.

“This is not a Bieber situation,” the 33-year-old Olympian told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 19 referring to the singer’s quick proposal to Hailey Baldwin earlier this month after just weeks of rekindling their romance. “I’ve been married before, so we’re enjoying every moment.” (Vonn was married to Thomas Vonn from 2007 to 2013.)

Just because the couple isn’t rushing down the aisle doesn’t mean that the olympic skier and the 29-year-old Nashville Predators player aren’t crazy about each other, though.

“We love each other very much, but there’s no reason to jump ahead and get ahead of yourself,” she told Us. “We have plenty of time to figure everything out, so we’re just enjoying it.”

As for what she loves most about her beau, Vonn gushed that he is “very energetic” and is “always positive, always smiling.”

She added: “He always just uplifts me, he’s always so positive. Even though you love people, sometimes they don’t always make you better. And he makes me better.”

Vonn and Subban made their red carpet debut at the CMT Awards in June and have been spotted walking arm-in-arm at multiple events since then. Us Weekly caught up with the couple earlier this month at the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 event, where the pair celebrated their joint magazine cover.

“It was a great honor to be on the cover and we’re really excited so I’m happy with how it turned out and he looked super hot!” Vonn told Us at the time. She also noted that it was a “pretty bold statement” for them to pose together so early on in their relationship.

Prior to Subban, Vonn dated L.A. Rams assistant coach Kenan Smith for a year before splitting from him in November 2017. She was linked to Tiger Woods for three years before they split in May 2015.

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!