No more hiding! Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban finally went public with their relationship as they attended the 2018 CMT Awards together on Wednesday, June 6.

The Olympic gold medalist, 33, and the Nashville Predators player, 29, posed for photos on the red carpet as they held hands. During the show, she teased about her relationship as she introduced the Backstreet Boys.

“When you’re a celebrity everyone’s always trying to figure out who you’re dating … Does anyone know who I’m dating?” she said to the packed crowd in Nashville. “I’m going to come clean and confess who really has my heart and has had my heart since I was 10 years old. The Backstreet Boys!”

Although Vonn and Subban had previously tried to keep their romance under wraps, it was clear that something was brewing thanks to social media. In April, Vonn was spotted in the audience watching Subban and his team take on the St. Louis Blues. The following month, the couple both posted from Fenway Park on Instagram.

Before Subban, Vonn dated L.A. Rams assistant coach Kenan Smith. The pair split after one year together in November 2017. She and Tiger Woods ended their nearly three-year relationship in May 2015 and she was married to ski racer Thomas Vonn from 2007 to 2013.

