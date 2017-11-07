Over and out. Lindsey Vonn and her boyfriend, Kenan Smith, have split after one year of dating, a source close to the 33-year-old Olympic skier confirms to Us Weekly.

Fans speculated that the Strong Is the New Beautiful author and the L.A. Rams assistant coach split after Vonn tweeted out several cryptic messages. “Sometimes you can be surrounded by people but feel desperately alone…” the award-winning athlete wrote in late October. Days later she added, “Sometimes, no matter how hard you try, you’re just not enough.”

Vonn then posted a black-and-white photo of running shoes on Thursday, November 2, with a message saying, “No one knows what you’re going through. You have to make it on your own. You are strong enough. You will survive. And you will succeed.”

The World Cup champion confirmed her relationship with her “amazing boyfriend” in November 2016 via Instagram. Since then, she and Smith have stepped out together several times including at the Pirates of the Caribbean premiere in May and at the French Open in June.

Prior to romancing Smith, the Olympic gold medalist dated Tiger Woods for nearly three years before the couple split in May 2015. The duo have remained amicable since breaking up, and at the 2017 ESPY Awards in July, Vonn told Extra that she reached out to Woods, 41, after his DUI arrest in May. “I reached out and I hope he’s doing well,” she told the outlet at the time.

Vonn was married to skier Thomas Vonn from 2007 to 2013.

