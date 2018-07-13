A gold medal couple! Lindsey Vonn couldn’t help but gush over new beau P.K. Subban while attending the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 event on Thursday, July 12.

“We’re really happy and we both love fashion,” she told Us Weekly. “He’s an amazing guy.”

As for her stunning cover photo shoot? “It was a great honor to be on the cover and we’re really excited so I’m happy with how it turned out and he looked super hot!” Vonn told Us, noting that it was a “pretty bold statement” appearing together on the magazine so early in their relationship.

And it seems that Von and the 29-year-old Nashville Predators player have the support of their fans, though the professional skier told Us: “I’m gonna make my life decisions based on how I feel and he does the same so if people don’t like it that’s fine.”

The two first sparked dating speculation when Vonn was spotted cheering him on at a NHL game in April. They’d go on to make their red carpet debut at the CMT Awards in June.

Though the pair may live high-profile lifestyles, their date nights are low-key consisting of “Law and Order and Postmates,” according to Vonn.

Vonn more recently dated L.A. Rams assistant coach Kenan Smith before splitting in November 2017 after a year together. She was famously linked to Tiger Woods for nearly three years before calling it quits in May 2015 and was married to Thomas Vonn from 2007 to 2013.

