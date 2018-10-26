Proud of their love! Lindsey Vonn gushed exclusively to Us Weekly about her relationship with boyfriend P.K. Subban.

The 34-year-old athlete brushed off notions of a wedding being in the couple’s near future but didn’t skimp in her glowing remarks about her beau. “Oh, you have to ask him, but I don’t think so. Not right now, anyway,” she told Us at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard New York Gold Medal Gala on Thursday, October 25. “We’re very happy, we’re very much in love. I’m going to support him in his hockey career as much as I can. He has a lot of games! It’s hard to keep track of them, but he’s an amazing guy and I’m very lucky to have him in my life.”

Subban, 29, showed his affection for his girlfriend by planning the most epic birthday festivities earlier this month. “He surprised me. He definitely tricked me,” Vonn recalled. “He said that we were going for dinner with his whole team, and then we got to the restaurant and it was just a table for the two of us with flowers and wine and candles. He said that he’d forgotten the cake, and then we went home and there was a big cake with a skier on top, which was really cute. He got balloons in my favorite color.”

The Olympian, who split from Tiger Woods in May 2015 after nearly three years together, quipped: “He didn’t try very hard at all. No, he definitely got me and surprised me. It was very romantic.”

Besides his party planning skills, another quality of Subban’s stands out to Vonn. “His energy! He’s so positive and just a really good person,” she told Us. “Obviously his philanthropy is incredible, but he always lights up the room. He always makes me laugh, makes me smile, and he’s just an incredible person.”

The skier and the hockey player were first linked in April when she was spotted watching Subban’s team, the Nashville Predators, play the St. Louis Blues. They made their red carpet debut in June at the 2018 CMT Awards.

Vonn, who was married to Thomas Vonn from 2007 to 2013, joked about the progression of her romance with Us in July. “This is not a [Justin] Bieber situation,” she said at the time. “I’ve been married before, so we’re enjoying every moment.”

