Pull up the queue and get into position! Celebrity Pilates instructor Shannon Nadj is walking Us Weekly through a series of workouts that folks in quarantine can do while watching Netflix. What could be better?

Self-isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has led to plenty of TV and movie bingeing. (Ahem, Tiger King, anyone?) But time spent on the couch does not necessarily mean sacrificing personal health and fitness. In fact, movement and exercise are needed more than ever as people adjust to life behind closed doors. Adapted workouts have been just another unexpected result of the global health crisis.

Therefore, Nadj whipped up 10 workouts that can be done in the span of 30 minutes — the time it takes to watch one episode of that show everyone has been talking about but some are just now getting around to viewing. The fitness expert demonstrated all the moves, which each take one minute. She recommended doing three sets of the 10 moves for one Netflix-friendly routine.

Nadj had some words of encouragement too. “I like to think of movement as a reward to my body, never a chore,” she explained to Us. “Instead of focusing on how hard a movement is, let’s reframe it and view the resistance as an area for growth. Let’s choose to find ways to sneak in more movement throughout the day, instead of being overwhelmed by a daunting hour workout.”

The relaxed nature of the routine makes it ideal for binge-watching. “This workout is a perfect example — bringing mindfulness to an activity that you might have been a passive viewer of before,” she noted. “Feel each moment, learn to surrender, practice patience and stop worrying about things we can’t control. The art of letting go of things [is] a way to make way for ‘more’ and sometimes that ‘more’ is just bringing a little more awareness to your body.”

Nadj has instructed stars such as Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Sofia Richie and Adriana Lima. Amid the pandemic, she is posting full workout routines to her YouTube channel, Get Hot With Shannon Nadj, as well as offering free daily live classes on the Hot Pilates Instagram account.

Before diving into that next episode, scroll to see her binge-ready workout.