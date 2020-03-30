Crank up your heat, because the celebrity-loved workout Hot Pilates is coming to the comfort of your homes.

While we are quarantining and self-isolating, trainer Shannon Nadj (known for sculpting the bodies of A-listers including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Selena Gomez, Sarah Hyland, Adriana Lima, Shanina Shaik, Dakota Johnson, Sean “Diddy” Combs, James Franco and more) has taken to YouTube and Instagram to keep Us motivated and in shape.

“You can do these workouts anywhere and anytime and Hot Pilates is a workout in which you can participate no matter where you are,” Nadj tells Us.

The fitness guru is sharing free 30-minute guided workout routines on her social channels to help people exercise and de-stress while giving them an inside look at what goes down at her West Hollywood and Brentwood studios.

You also don’t need your typical mat, weights, gliders and resistance band to complete the workout. Instead, you can substitute the workout equipment with household objects and your own body weight and creativity to help push yourself to the limit.

“A gallon of water or detergent can be used for heavier weight and a towel as a glider,” she says. “I also like to use my imagination when I work out, so I imagine I am in a body of water to create resistance in my mind.”

A sneak peek of what to expect when tuning in? “I do my best to keep my videos raw and entertaining, so if nothing else, you are engaged in the present during this time not leaving space for the anxiety and stress to creep in,” she explains.

“A daily 30-minute work out is ideal during this time,” she reveals. “I love moves that work the full body like mountain climbers, jump squats and lunges. They are quick yet, effective.”

Another pro tip: Make sure to implement stretching into your post fitness routine. “Stretching is self-care. Not only does it feel amazing, but it maximizes the workout you just did,” Nadj explains.

Giving yourself a break from negative thoughts and moving your body is key, but Nadj also says staying hydrated, following your normal eating schedule and sticking to healthy choices is equally as important.

“I prefer smaller, more frequent meals,” she adds. “Try to distinguish between hunger and cravings,” she dishes. “Fruits and vegetables are my favorite snacks and I love smoothies.”