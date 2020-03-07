If you’ve ever wondered how Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Adriana Lima, Selena Gomez, Shanina Shaik, Dakota Johnson, Kendall Jenner, Diddy, James Franco and more A-listers stay in tip-top shape all year long, founder and creator of L.A.’s first heated mat Pilates workout, Shannon Nadj, has all the answers.

The Hot Pilates trainer sat down with Us Weekly on Thursday, March 5, to celebrate the opening of her studio in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A. (she’s had a packed West Hollywood location since 2014) and revealed how to get abs, arms and butts like your favorite celebs.

“Hot Pilates is an intense full-body workout set to energetic music,” Nadj explained. “We use state-of-the-art infrared heat to enhance an already intense Pilates practice.”

If you thought your reformer Pilates class made you break a sweat, think again. The 50 minute class is heated to 95 degrees and focuses on toning and sculpting your body using classic Pilates poses, cardio, exercise bands, weights, resistance rings and more.

“During class, you will activate muscles you’ve never felt before, build a strong core and improve your posture,” the fitness guru said.

“The heat allows your muscles to warm up more quickly, which reduces the amount of time you need to properly warm up to prevent injury,” she added. “It helps increase flexibility, allowing for a deep yet safe stretch too.”

Another bonus: “I personally feel that a heated workout helps flush out toxins and de-bloat,” Nadj dished.

If that wasn’t enough, you can expect to benefit from the workout on the inside too. “After 50 minutes in the studio with us, you will tap into your mind-body connection and allow your inner glow to shine through,” she said.

Before coming in for a class, Nadj recommends to “hydrate, hydrate, hydrate” and once you’ve made it into the Brentwood or West Hollywood studio, to focus on being present and listen to your body.

Nadj also has a talent for tailoring her technique to how her clients are feeling. “I am naturally a very intuitive person, so I apply that to my teaching. I read what the room needs and customize each class to meet that need,” she said. “I genuinely care about my students’ wellbeing, so I challenge everyone in my classes to push their limits.”

The reason celebs can’t stop flocking to her class? “Results, no question,” she revealed. “I make them all focus on proper form. Through focusing on their form, they find the results they seek.

When it comes to her workout motto, Nadj says she is a “quality over quantity type of girl” and that doing the various Hot Pilates moves correctly and with purpose is what’s most important.

If you can’t make it in for a class, don’t sweat it, you can follow along with Nadj on her YouTube channel where she offers quick and efficient workouts for those who are on-the-go.

As for what’s next for the trainer? “We’re going to open a studio in NYC, followed by my hometown, Toronto. My vision is to expand the brand globally and we are launching our own clothing line, GET HOT.™️ this spring. My team and I are also working on a very intimate and creative project, so stay tuned,” she teased.