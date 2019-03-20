Hailey Baldwin Wants to Be ‘Dripping in Sweat’ After a Heated Workout Class





Sweat it out! Getting a lean and toned body like model Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) takes hard work and lots of sweat. The 22-year-old model shared her secrets for maintaining a bikini-ready figure all year round and why she’ll never turn down a heated workout.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2019: Stars in the Cutest, Trendiest Bikinis and Swimsuits

“I’ve been doing hot pilates for around two years now. I first started going to a place in Brooklyn and then I discovered a place out here in L.A. that I’ve gone to for quite some time now,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the launch of her ROXY Sister collection with Kelia Moniz on Tuesday, March 19, at Little Beach House Malibu.

What keeps her going back for more? “I find that when you do any hot class your muscles are more pliable and you’re stretched out easier,” she said. “I’ve been a fan of hot yoga for a very long time too.”

Although Baldwin might not be photoshoot ready immediately following the class, she has found that hot workouts are beneficial for her skin too. “You come out dripping in sweat and my face is like a tomato and it’s good for your skin! I love it! I’m obsessed and it’s addictive,” she exclaimed.

Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Hailey Baldwin’s Style

Baldwin credits her love for heated workouts partly to her dancing background while growing up. “I used to be a dancer, which is all about being warmed up and warm and muscles being loose, so I just really enjoy hot classes like that,” she recalled.

And while entering a 95 degree room might be intimidating to some, Baldwin says the temperature of the class actually encourages her to push herself even more during a workout.

7 Hair Scrunchies to Jazz Up a Basic Ponytail a la Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid

She added: “I feel like I work harder because you know sometimes when you go to a workout and you feel stiff, so it’s painful and you don’t really want to do the work? When you’re warm, that doesn’t happen.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!