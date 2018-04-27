They’re back! Scrunchies — the hair accessory recently relegated to gym bags and elementary school playgrounds — are officially back and better than ever. The fabric hair tie, which had its heyday in the 1980s and ‘90s, is now being embraced by some major It-girls (think: Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid), and it’s setting our retro-loving hearts aflutter.

Bella used a bright white scrunch to secure her half-up, half-down hairstyle at Coachella, while Hailey showed Us how to wear one IRL while out and about in NYC this week. Paired with denim cutoff shorts, a white crop top and body chains, Hadid’s super affordable Scünci scrunchie was the perfect accessory for chilling in the desert. With summer right around the corner, we imagine this laid-back look being a go-to for weekends at the beach and backyard BBQs, but we have to hand it to Hailey for making the ruched fabric band appropriate workwear.

Baldwin jumped on the bandwagon for an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, April 26, in which she wore a pinstripe peplum suit and white pumps — oh, and a scrunchie, too. While the power suit/hair tie duo was an ode to the ‘80s, the outfit’s tapered silhouette and her hair’s tousled waves gave it a modern edge that we are looking to recreate ASAP.

So whether you’re headed to music festival or looking for a fun accessory to liven up your 9 to 5 wardrobe, it’s time to treat yourself to a new scrunchie. Keep scrolling to see our favorite designer (yes, fashion houses like Balenciaga and Mansur Gavriel have gotten in on the action) and drugstore options and get in on this sweet scrunchie action!