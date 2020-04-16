Reality Shows You May Have Forgotten About to Stream While Social Distancing

Did you know Ray J once looked for love on reality TV? Did you miss Bravo’s marathon of the short-lived NYC Prep? Is there a Bachelor-shaped hole in your heart? If you answered yes to any of the above, we’ve got the cure to beat your quarantine boredom.

Several reality TV shows are available to watch on Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more streaming services.

While production on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette is on hold amid the COVID-19 crisis, Jason Mesnick’s season 13 of The Bachelor, which originally aired in 2009, started streaming earlier this year. If you’re new to the franchise or want to revisit Jason’s infamous ending with Melissa Rycroft and Molly Malaney, head over to Netflix.

“I’m getting sent screenshots and memes, and stuff that people are now watching and finding,” Melissa told Us Weekly exclusively in January. “I had, like, the poof in my hair. I was wearing tank tops and scarves, it was a mess. There was no YouTube to show us how to contour, or do makeup. … I mean, it’s just an embarrassing time that was documented that people are getting to relive it again!”

Whether or not you actively keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner family on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it’s worth revisiting the short-lived spinoff Life of Kylie, which is streaming on Hulu, because of Kylie Jenner’s former friendship with Jordyn Woods. While fans know that the 22-year-old billionaire is no longer in touch with Woods after she was caught kissing Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in February 2019, it’s fascinating to see how close the two besties used to be. The show also provides an inside look at Kylie’s life before she welcomed daughter Stormi and subsequently became more private.

As for season 2 of Life of Kylie, a source told Us earlier this year that the Kylie Cosmetics founder “is considering” filming again. The insider added that E! keeps “the offer on the table” for the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling.

Scroll through for reality shows to revisit amid the pandemic: