Attempting to move on. The Bachelorette halted production on season 16 before it even began due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, ABC and Warner Bros. production are trying to find a way to film the season whenever possible, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“They’re scoping out multiple different resorts to see if it’s possible to film the entire season in one location,” an insider told Us. “Though a resort has not been decided on, if one is found, the show has discussed filming the season without the usual travel.”

However, nothing is “set in stone,” the source added, noting that if anything takes place, it won’t happen until things change with the pandemic. Although ABC is hopeful for a fall premiere, they are putting the safety of their crew and cast first.

Clare Crawley‘s season was originally set to begin filming on March 13. “We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin,” the hairdresser, 39, wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right! xoxo.”

The timing change may also affect the cast, which was previously announced, now that Crawley could get to know them via social media. On March 17, Crawley asked encouraged her Instagram followers to “submit people” to the show.

Chris Harrison opened up about the possibility of recasting as well, admitting that it isn’t out of the question.

“The thought that 25, 30, 35 guys, everybody that was able to take time off and come on the Bachelorette is going to be able to come back again whenever we do this, ‘cause we don’t have a set time of when we’re gonna come back,” the host, 48, said on Instagram Live. “Obviously, with this virus, who knows when this thing is going to blow through. The idea that everybody is going to be able to take off work and do this again, probably very slim.”

Reality Steve was first to report the production update, adding that the show is hoping to film over the summer for five weeks and that all dates, rose ceremonies, etc. would all have to happen in one location.

