Brielle Biermann isn’t afraid to fight for some Chick-fil-A. Since the reality star’s dedication to the chain is well-documented, it’s no surprise that she was in a bit of a pickle when the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020 and her dad, Kroy Biermann, stopped her from getting her frequent fast-food fix.

“At first Kroy was like, ‘You guys can’t go to Chick-fil-A. You can’t,’ the Don’t Be Tardy star, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 21, while promoting her new KAB cosmetics line and her mom Kim Zolciak‘s Salty K swimwear collection. “I literally eat Chick-fil-A every day at 2:30 … they already know what I want.”

While Brielle abided by Kroy’s rules, which also included no drive-thru Chick-fil-A trips, for “three, maybe four weeks,” she eventually hit her breaking point and needed her favorite food back in her life. “We got in this huge argument one day because finally I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m having withdrawals or what’s happening, but I’m going a little insane here. I just want some sense of normalcy. Can I please go to Chick-fil-A?'”

Though Kroy, 34, was still against the food run because he didn’t want anyone in his family to come down with COVID-19, Brielle went anyway. “I’ve been actually going to Chick-fil-A, but I haven’t been pushing it too much because I don’t want to irritate him,” she told Us. “Saturday mornings is really when I go to Chick-fil-A. I get Chick-fil-A breakfast for everybody because honestly [Kroy] is not really awake till [sic] 12 on Saturday.”

Brielle, who lives at home in Atlanta with Kroy, Zolciak, 42, and five younger siblings, uses the weekly runs to pick up food for her little brothers and sisters. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is the mother of Brielle and sister Ariana, 18, from past relationships, and shares brothers Kroy Jr., 8, Kash, 7, and twins Kane and Kaia, 6, with Kroy.

“We all have the Chick-fil-A. I get it for all the kids,” Brielle added. “And then by the time [Kroy] is awake, he’s, like, out of it and doesn’t really care.”

In March, Brielle revealed that she intermittent fasts with food from the Atlanta-based company six days a week. “I go to [Chick-fil-A] there EVERYDAY (except Sunday) around 3 for my breakfast/lunch,” she told a fan via her Instagram Stories at the time. “I only eat between 3-8 everyday!”

As Brielle explained to Us, intermittent fasting is still part of her diet. “I wake up every day … I eat around 2:30, 3 and then I maybe eat something at 6 or 6:30 and then I don’t eat again,” she said. “Or I’ll just [eat] once a day. I really don’t have a strict diet.”

Since the Bravo personality admitted she’s “not the healthiest person,” she was quick to credit her physique to her mom. “I think a lot of it has to do with genetics. My mom eats brownies for breakfast and pasta all day long. She doesn’t eat meat. All she wants is pasta and pizza, and we always have a cake or cookies or brownies. She’s always having wine,” Brielle noted. “It really is just genetics.”

Still, the Georgia native told Us she does work out, though her gym routine has been changing in recent weeks because of the coronavirus crisis. Currently, the star is using a Peloton bike and a treadmill at home to stay in shape, in addition to the intermittent fasting.

“It’s all in moderation,” she shared. “You can eat whatever you want, just as long as you can have a bite of a cookie or cake, you don’t have to eat two or three of them. My mom’s always raised me to eat half of [a] sandwich, not the whole thing. Just eat until you’re full.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi