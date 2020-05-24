Brielle Biermann isn’t shy about her love of food and she definitely has her favorite savory meals and sugary treats! For example, the Don’t Be Tardy star has a serious sweet tooth, which manifests itself in different ways.

While quarantined with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the reality star made it her mission to find a chocolate chip cookie recipe that never fails. Biermann eventually uncovered what she dubbed “the best” version of the classic confection in April 2020.

The key to her recipe, which includes granulated sugar, vanilla extract, flour and more, is apparently letting the cookie dough chill in the refrigerator before baking it for no less than 15 minutes. Additionally, when it comes to chocolate, Biermann is a fan of “chunks” (not chips), so her cookies are made with bite-size pieces of milk and dark chocolate bars.

The result is a “soft and gooey” snack that expertly satisfies Biermann’s craving for a little something sweet.

On the savory side, the KAB Cosmetics co-creator is a big fan of Italian food, specifically pasta and pizza, and she’s not one to get sick of the latter meal. “On Sunday all I ate was pizza for breakfast lunch & dinner from 3 different restaurants,” she tweeted in May 2019. “I think that’s the path I’m gonna take today as well.”

Still, Italian classics aside, there’s nothing the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum loves more than Chick-fil-A. In fact, Biermann is so devoted to the fast-food chain that in March 2020, just before the coronavirus crisis was beginning to unfold across the country, she revealed that she intermittent fasts with food from the popular restaurant six days a week.

“I go to [Chick-fil-A] there EVERYDAY (except Sunday) around 3 for my breakfast/lunch,” she told a fan via Instagram at the time. “I only eat between 3-8 everyday!”

The eatery is such a big part of her life, that she was candid about missing it when it had to close its Atlanta locations for a few weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I was in the chickfila drive thru here … good days,” she captioned a throwback photo on Instagram in April 2020. “Miss those days.”

Scroll down to see more of the Atlanta native’s favorite foods!