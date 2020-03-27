Siblings for sale? Brielle Biermann volunteered her brothers and sisters to Chrissy Teigen after she called for more kids at her house.

The Lip Sync Battle host, 34, asked her Twitter followers on Thursday, March 26, if they could spare a little helper now that she’s put her own children to work amid the coronavirus quarantine and the reality TV star was quick to react.

“Taught Luna to shake trees and collect sticks to sell,” Teigen wrote via Twitter at the time. “So proud. Need a few more kids and I will truly be the mayor.”

Biermann, 23, responded, writing, “Wanna borrow one…or all of the Biermann’s? Please??”

The Georgia native is the oldest of six kids so there are a lot of options to send Teigen’s way. Her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, is the mother of Brielle and sister Ariana, 18, from past relationships, and shares brothers Kroy Jr., 8, Kash, 7, and twins Kane and Kaia, 6, with husband, Kroy Biermann.

The Don’t Be Tardy star has been interacting with fans via social media while practicing social distancing and following at-home orders to try and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Brielle thanked “all the people who are still working” on March 22 and revealed what she’s been up to while staying indoors.

She revealed her new show is Queen of the South and that she’s “been playing a lot of uno & going on walks” with her dogs.

While doing a recent Q&A session with her followers via her Instagram Stories, Brielle admitted that when she does get back to her normal routine, fans can find her at the local Chick-fil-A.

“I go there EVERYDAY (except Sunday) around 3 for my breakfast/lunch,” she told one fan who expressed their eagerness to run into the star in Atlanta. “I only eat between 3-8 everyday!”

The KAB Cosmetics co-creator’s mom and younger siblings have also been keeping themselves busy at home amid the virus spread.

“I am so grateful for this time that I get to spend with my family,” Kim, 41, wrote via Instagram on March 20, alongside a funny dog filter snap of herself and her twins. “We are praying for everyone that has been affected by the virus and all the Doctors, Nurses, and Medical staff that are working tirelessly to keep our communities safe. THANK YOU 🙏🏼.”

