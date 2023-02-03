A Guide (and Unofficial Ranking) to All of Andrew Walker’s Hallmark Movies

Hallmark royalty! Andrew Walker has cemented himself as one of Hallmark Media’s biggest stars after making his network debut in 2012.

The Canadian actor first left his mark on viewers that year with A Bride for Christmas alongside Arielle Kebbel. The twosome reunited on camera for 2015’s Bridal Wave, which launched Walker into an even bigger name on Hallmark Channel.

In the decade that’s followed, the Perfect Catch actor has become a household name — especially when it comes to his holiday movies. Some of his memorable roles include 2019’s Merry & Bright and Christmas on My Mind, which came out the same year.

In 2022, the star teamed up with his longtime pals Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell for Three Wise Men and a Baby, which had an overwhelmingly positive reaction from viewers and quickly became a fan-favorite.

“It was extremely hard to stay focused on set — to the detriment of our days, almost, we couldn’t control ourselves. The laughter — the just genuine laughter — and happiness that we were feeling to be all together working on this movie,” Walker exclusively told Us Weekly at Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas event in October 2022. “Tyler’s my wife’s cousin and to be on set with him after knowing him for so long — I’ve been with my wife for 19 years — and then we get to work with [Paul]. It’s a dream come true.”

Throughout his career, Walker has also had the good fortune of working with his friend Nikki DeLoach in more than five movies for the company. In October 2022, both DeLoach and Walker exclusively told Us that they’d love to do a sequel for their holiday film A Dream of Christmas, which initially premiered in 2016.

“I want to do one with [our characters Penny and Stuart] 10 years later — they have three kids. They are in that place in their lives where their kids have taken over everything, they have nothing left to give for themselves. The romance is gone. And then [Stuart] makes the wish,” DeLoach said at the time. “So he goes on the journey and has to find his way back to me and my family.”

Additionally, the pair has expanded to the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel with their Curious Caterer franchise, which debuted in 2022 with Dying for Chocolate. One year later, the twosome’s Grilling Season mystery came to fruition.

“It’s exactly what I would hope for in my evolution [on] Hallmark. Being on Hallmark for 10 years now and [nearly] 26 movies later, or whatever it is that I’m in, it’s crazy,” Walker exclusively told Us in February 2023 while promoting the project. “This is exactly where I want to be.” (Walker has starred in 24 Hallmark films from 2012 to February 2023 — and made a cameo in 2021’s An Unexpected Christmas.)

The Little West juice cofounder has also begun to expand his role within the Hallmark Media family, telling Us in February 2023 that he recently sold three films to the company that he will produce.

Walker revealed that one of the 2023 movies is a Christmas story while the second one in the works is a “mystery wheel” that he has coming down the pipeline.

“If I was working for anyone else, I don’t know if [I’d] have this ability [to act and produce]. It’s an amazing environment to work in — a supportive environment,” the My Secret Valentine actor told Us. “You’re able to exercise all these other potential possibilities that you have as an artist. It’s great.”

Scroll down to see for a complete guide — and unofficial ranking — of all of the Hallmark star’s TV movies: