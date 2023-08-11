Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Movies

Does Every Hallmark Character Actually Have the Same Job? Us Breaks It Down

By
Does Every Hallmark Character Actually Have the Same Job? Us Breaks It Down feature
Alison Sweeney, Natalie Hall, Lacey Chabert, Jesse SchramCrown Media (4)
12

Deal of the Day

amazon-aveeno-redness-relief-moisturize
cbdMD_PMSleep_300x490_r1

Hallmark Channel movies often stick to a formula — and when it comes to similar character jobs, fans have noticed.

“More than once, I’ve been a pastry chef or a chef,” Lacey Chabert exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021. “So people always ask me like, ‘Do you like to cook?’ I actually, genuinely, love to cook [since] I’m from the south. It’s a tradition that I love that is often in the movies.”

Chabert — who has played a baker in The Sweetest Christmas and the All My Heart franchise, to name a few — also has a passion for planning parties. “Whenever I get to play that in the movie, like, I do in [Christmas at Castle Hart], I really enjoy it,” she added.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Chabert’s role as a baker/chef is the most common job in Hallmark movies alongside journalists/writers/newscasters. Those professions are followed by musician/actor/artist and cop/detective.

While not every Hallmark film ever made was counted in our research — and there are more examples than those listed — Us Weekly investigated which jobs are the most likely to be seen on camera below:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!