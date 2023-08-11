Hallmark Channel movies often stick to a formula — and when it comes to similar character jobs, fans have noticed.

“More than once, I’ve been a pastry chef or a chef,” Lacey Chabert exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021. “So people always ask me like, ‘Do you like to cook?’ I actually, genuinely, love to cook [since] I’m from the south. It’s a tradition that I love that is often in the movies.”

Chabert — who has played a baker in The Sweetest Christmas and the All My Heart franchise, to name a few — also has a passion for planning parties. “Whenever I get to play that in the movie, like, I do in [Christmas at Castle Hart], I really enjoy it,” she added.

Chabert’s role as a baker/chef is the most common job in Hallmark movies alongside journalists/writers/newscasters. Those professions are followed by musician/actor/artist and cop/detective.

While not every Hallmark film ever made was counted in our research — and there are more examples than those listed — Us Weekly investigated which jobs are the most likely to be seen on camera below: