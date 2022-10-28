Sleuth mode activated! Alison Sweeney has been a Hallmark Channel staple for years — but which of her Hallmark Movies & Mysteries franchises does she want to make more films for first?

The Murder, She Baked Mysteries star, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly that she would sign on for more Hannah Swensen movies following the character’s revival in 2021.

“I wish I could offer you some hint in that direction right now [about the Hannah Swensen franchise]. I cannot, but believe me, I am a big fan of Hannah Swensen and if I can make that happen, I will,” Sweeney shared with Us. “I will tell you when I can.”

The California native first played baker and amateur detective Hannah Swensen in the Murder, She Baked movies, which included five films that aired from 2015 to 2017. Her character made a comeback in the spinoff franchise, Hannah Swensen Mysteries, alongside costar Cameron Mathison (Mike Kingston) in August 2021.

“I love making those movies,” Sweeney told Us of the baking-themed adventures while promoting her upcoming Hallmark Channel “Countdown to Christmas” movie, A Magical Christmas Village. “Those are my favorites to be honest.”

The Days of Our Lives star also teased the possibility of more Chronicle Mysteries films, in which she plays podcaster Alex McPherson alongside Benjamin Ayres as Drew Godfrey.

“Oh my gosh, for sure. I would love to [revive that character],” Sweeney said gushing over the film’s “relevant” story lines. “I love that series. I love that show. Unfortunately, it’s, like, not my decision. But believe me, if ever there was interest, I would be ready to take it up again.”

While Sweeney isn’t working on a new Hannah Swensen or a Chronicle Mysteries installment at the moment, her future with Hallmark Media is bright. The Wedding Veil star signed a multi-picture deal with the company in September, so fans can expect to see even more from the actress.

“Hallmark has been great to work with and they embrace and support me and the vision I bring to them. I love bringing in people and new talent to them and introducing them to new directors and other opportunities,” Sweeney told Us. “For me, I wanna work with people who love making movies, you know, and who have a vision. I love embracing that and I love that Hallmark has embraced me.”

While fans await another potential detective movie from Sweeney, they can catch her in A Magical Christmas Village next month.

“It’s just a fun bit of Christmas magic mixed in with some really relatable ideas and characters that you’ll … identify with right away,” the former Biggest Loser host told Us of the holiday movie, which also stars Luke Macfarlane and Marlo Thomas. “I’m really looking forward to engaging with the fans about it because I had a lot of fun doing it.”

A Magical Christmas Village premieres on Hallmark Channel Friday, November 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Johnni Macke