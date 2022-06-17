Summer loving! Luke Macfarlane has been a Hallmark Channel staple since 2014 — and after signing a multi-picture deal with the network in May he doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.

The Brothers & Sisters alum made his Hallmark Movies & Mysteries debut with 2014’s The Memory Book. The following year, he starred in his first holiday film for Hallmark Channel with Christmas Land alongside Nikki DeLoach.

Macfarlane has since appeared in both seasonal and Christmas favorites for Crown Media Family Network including The Birthday Wish, Just Add Romance and Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen.

The Broadway star secured a multi-picture contract with Crown Media in May, one month before his summer romance film, Moriah’s Lighthouse, was released. (The movie premieres on Saturday, June 18.)

“I’m excited to be part of the joy that Hallmark brings to their viewers, not only for Christmas but to be able to participate in telling these heartfelt stories all year long,” Macfarlane said in a statement to Deadline at the time. “I’m really grateful to have this opportunity.”

Crown Media’s executive vice president of programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, echoed the excitement over having Macfarlane on board in a statement from the studio.

“Luke is an actor whose ability to bring to life characters with heart makes him a fan favorite and we are lucky to work with him,” she said at the time. The Bros star’s commitment to Hallmark’s parent company comes amid competition with GAC Media for the same talent after former Hallmark boss Bill Abbott launched the rival network in 2021.

Before his new deal, Macfarlane had already cemented himself as one of Hallmark’s leading men. However, his role in Moriah’s Lighthouse, playing American architect Ben, could be his best film yet. In the movie, Ben throws a wrench in artist Moriah’s (Rachelle Lefevre) plans to restore a local lighthouse when he arrives in the French seaside town — but those differences might just lead to love.

The Normal Heart actor teased the scenic backdrop of the new film while in Europe earlier this spring. “Ciel couvert à Britney France,” he captioned an April Instagram photo, which means “overcast sky” in Britney, France, which is where they worked.

Moriah’s Lighthouse premieres on Hallmark Channel Saturday, June 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

