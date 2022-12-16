“These movies mean so much to me. I really am genuine when I say that,” Chabert exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021 about making both holiday and year-round Hallmark films. “They’re not just jobs and I feel a responsibility to the audience to make the absolute best movie I can.”
“[When] someone lets you into their living room for two hours, it’s kind of an honor,” the Mean Girls star told Us while promoting Christmas at Castle Hart. “I want to leave people with a good feeling.”
“Whenever we have the chance to do a destination movie, you know, I want the audience to feel like they’re there with us,” Chabert continued. “Because I really felt like I was living my character’s journey in this movie, [Christmas at Castle Hart]. We got to film and stay at Dromoland Castle for part of it. And so we were all walking around and hanging out in this castle. I felt like I was in one of my hallmark movies. It was really special.”
“I don’t mean to complain, but yeah, it is one of the harder parts [of filming] when you’re wearing, like, cashmere and wool and gloves and hats and sweaters and coats and scarves [in warm weather],” the A Royal Christmas star told Us. “But it’s a small sacrifice to make to live in Christmas land.”
Chabert teased: “We’re about to actually head to Greece this weekend to film the third one. We’re so excited to bring these characters back to life. There might be babies. The friendships are deeper.”
Scroll down to see for a complete guide — and unofficial ranking — of all of the Hallmark star’s TV movies:
Credit: Crown Media (4)
A Guide (and Unofficial Ranking) to All of Lacey Chabert’s Hallmark Movies and Film Franchises
A Hallmark queen! Lacey Chabert has become one of Hallmark Media’s biggest stars after making her network debut in 2010 — and she has no plans of stopping anytime soon.
“These movies mean so much to me. I really am genuine when I say that,” Chabert exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021 about making both holiday and year-round Hallmark films. “They're not just jobs and I feel a responsibility to the audience to make the absolute best movie I can.”
The Mississippi native — who has starred in more than 10 Christmas-themed movies for Hallmark since 2012’s Matchmaker Santa — noted that she tries to “raise the bar” on each project to keep fans coming back for more.
“[When] someone lets you into their living room for two hours, it's kind of an honor,” the Mean Girls star told Us while promoting Christmas at Castle Hart. “I want to leave people with a good feeling.”
The former child star — who has also helmed the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Crossword Mysteries franchise since 2019 — revealed that her favorite movies to film might be the ones where she gets to travel.
“Whenever we have the chance to do a destination movie, you know, I want the audience to feel like they're there with us,” Chabert continued. “Because I really felt like I was living my character's journey in this movie, [Christmas at Castle Hart]. We got to film and stay at Dromoland Castle for part of it. And so we were all walking around and hanging out in this castle. I felt like I was in one of my hallmark movies. It was really special.”
[jwplayer 46YrVMWl-zhNYySv2]
However, making holiday movies in the heat of summer isn’t without its pitfalls.
“I don't mean to complain, but yeah, it is one of the harder parts [of filming] when you're wearing, like, cashmere and wool and gloves and hats and sweaters and coats and scarves [in warm weather],” the A Royal Christmas star told Us. “But it's a small sacrifice to make to live in Christmas land.”
In addition to her festive films, Chabert has starred in both the All of My Heart and TheWedding Veil trilogies, as well as one-off rom-coms for Hallmark.
After successfully telling the story of a magical wedding veil that brings the owner love in early 2022, the Party of Five alum confirmed that more films were coming.
“Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney and I — we are going to be back with three more Wedding Veil [movies],” she told Jimmy Fallon in November 2022. “We are currently filming the last one.”
Chabert teased: “We’re about to actually head to Greece this weekend to film the third one. We’re so excited to bring these characters back to life. There might be babies. The friendships are deeper.”
Scroll down to see for a complete guide — and unofficial ranking — of all of the Hallmark star’s TV movies:
Credit: Justin Lubin/2009 Crown Media
24. Elevator Girl (2010)
In a typical meet-cute, Boston lawyer Jonathan (Ryan Merriman) runs into his firm’s party caterer Liberty (Chabert) and the two hit it off. Liberty’s lack of ambition, however, and Jonathan’s drive to excel at work, prove to be a roadblock in their romance.
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Maritz Verwey
23. Love on Safari (2018)
Going wild! After inheriting a wildlife reserve in South Africa, web designer Kira (Chabert) must decide if Chicago is her forever home — or if the reserve — and ranger Tom (Jon Cor) — have stolen her heart.
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ryan Plummer
22. Moonlight in Vermont (2017)
The one where Fiona (Chabert) pretends to be dating Vermont chef Derek (Carlo Marks) to win back her ex-boyfriend, Nate (Jesse Moss), who dumped her for another woman.
Credit: Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Bettina Strauss
21. The Color of Rain (2014)
Prepare for tears! After losing her husband, Matt (Matthew Kevin Anderson), to cancer on Christmas Day, Gina (Chabert) must transition into being a single mom. While trying to bond with her boys, Gina starts volunteering at their elementary school where she meets single father Michael (Warren Christie), who recently lost his wife. Together, the parents try to navigate finding love again and putting their kids first.
Credit: Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Cate Cameron
20. Family for Christmas (2015)
The one where Hanna (Chabert) accidentally wishes she knew what life would have been if she married her college sweetheart, Ben (Tyron Leitso). When she is transported into the alternate reality, which includes being a mom, she must decide which path is her true destiny.
Credit: Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Brian Douglas
19. A Christmas Melody (2015)
Mariah Carey alert! When Kristin (Chabert) moves to her hometown in Ohio, she faces more than one obstacle. She has to find a new career, help her daughter assimilate to school and has to face off against her high school rival, Melissa (Carey). Oh, but don’t worry, she gets help from a music teacher named Danny (Brennan Elliott).
Credit: Crown Media
18. Matchmaker Santa (2012)
Melanie (Chabert) finds herself stranded with her boyfriend Justin’s (Thad Luckinbill) assistant, Dean (Adam Mayfield), while trying to get to Justin’s parent's house for the holidays. Along the way, Melanie must decide what she wants for the future ... with a little help from Santa.
Credit: Fred Hayes/Hallmark Media
17. Haul Out the Holly (2022)
The one where Emily (Chabert) is tricked into taking over her parents’ HOA duties on the very festive — and overly serious — street of Evergreen Lane one week until Christmas. Emily, who believes the holidays shouldn’t have checklists, has her work cut out for her when she learns the new HOA president is her childhood pal Jared (Wes Brown), who also happens to be single.
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Allister Foster
16. Sweet Carolina (2021)
After tragedy strikes, Josie (Chabert) must return home to serve as the guardian of her niece and nephew in this heartwarming story. While trying to juggle her new responsibilities, Josie finds comfort in her high school sweetheart, Cooper (Tyler Hynes).
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Bettina Strauss
15. The Christmas Waltz (2020)
Despite being dumped by her fiancé a month before their wedding, Avery (Chabert) keeps her ballroom dance lessons and finds love with her uptight instructor, Roman (Will Kemp).
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood
14. Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018)
In a quintessentially Christmas move, Darcy’s (Chabert) life gets turned upside down when she returns home to help her mother plan a charity event. In addition to finding her holiday spirit, Darcy gets swept off her feet by a local named Luke (Brendan Penny).
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs
13. The Sweetest Christmas (2017)
Kylie (Chabert) is surprised when her boyfriend and boss doesn't propose to her ahead of the holidays — and instead promotes her during a dinner at her high school sweetheart’s restaurant. Amid the stress of her failed romance, Kylie enters a gingerbread contest and enlists her former flame, Nick (Lea Coco), to help.
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Allister Foster
12. Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (2020)
Sarah (Chabert) is one of five guests mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. She teams up with the inn keeper, Ben (Stephen Huszar), to discover what past event connects all the recipients.
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Philippe Antonello
11. Christmas in Rome (2019)
What’s better than a holiday in Italy? American tour guide Angela (Chabert) is a big fan of all-things Rome but is hesitant when an American businessman named Oliver (Sam Page) enlists her help to learn about the city amid the holiday season.
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Karen Neal
10. Groundswell (2022)
Ready for a reset, chef Emma (Chabert) heads to Hawaii following a personal and professional setback. While on the island, she takes surf lessons from a former pro named Ben (Ektor Rivera), who manages to help her get back on her feet in more ways than one.
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Michael Mc Laughlin
9. Christmas at Castle Hart (2021)
The one where Brooke (Chabert) finds herself planning a Christmas party in an Irish castle after she is accidentally mistaken for an event planner. Amid her search for ties to her Irish roots, Brooke falls for Aiden Hart (Stuart Townsend), the Earl of Glaslough.
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood
8. My Secret Valentine (2018)
A frustrated Chloe (Chabert) decides to take advice from chalkboard notes that are mysteriously left by her rental house tenant as she deals with a sales rep named Seth (Andrew Walker), who is trying to buy her family’s winery.
Credit: rown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Bettina Strauss
7. A Wish for Christmas (2016)
All Sara (Chabert) wants for Christmas is to have the courage to stand up for herself in the office — but she doesn’t expect her company’s Santa to grant her wish. With courage on her side, Sara takes charge at work and manages to get close to her boss, Peter (Paul Greene), who happens to be single.
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman
6. All of My Heart Trilogy (2015-2018)
Jenny (Chabert) is ready for a change — and done with New York City’s busy restaurant scene — when she inherits half of a house outside the Big Apple. The only problem: Brian (Elliott) wants to sell his half of the estate. As the trilogy goes on, Jenny and Brian learn two heads are better than one and fall in love with their country house and each other. The question is, will their career aspirations line up as well?
Movies included: All of My Heart, All of My Heart: Inn Love and All of My Heart: The Wedding.
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood
5. The Crossword Mysteries Franchise (2019-Present)
Sentinel crossword editor Tess (Chabert) discovers her amateur sleuth while working alongside Detective Logan (Elliott) to solve murders in this mystery franchise. Despite having a busy schedule at the newspaper, Tess finds herself involved in almost all of Logan’s cases in one way or another — and he’s starting to have a soft spot for the journalist.
Movies included: A Puzzle to Die For,Proposing Murder, Abracadaver, Terminal Descent and Riddle Me Dead.
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer:Gabriel Hennessey
4. A Royal Christmas (2014)
Philadelphia seamstress Emily (Chabert) gets the surprise of a lifetime when her boyfriend, Leo (Stephen Hagan), reveals that he is really Prince Leopold of Cordinia. While Leo is ready to spend forever with Emily, his mother, Queen Isadora (Jane Seymour), has other plans.
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Allister Foster
3. The Wedding Veil Trilogy (2022)
The magic of friendship — and a good accessory — is front and center in the three Wedding Veil films. Avery (Chabert) kicks off the franchise when she holds onto an antique wedding veil that is rumored to unite the owner with their true love. The fabled piece of clothing is then passed to her two best friends, Emma (Reeser) and Tracy (Sweeney), in hopes the magic will continue to spread.
Movies included: The Wedding Veil, The Wedding Veil Unveiled and The Wedding Veil Legacy.
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Brown
2. Winter in Vail (2020)
After inheriting a house in Vail, Colorado, Chelsea (Chabert) gets a much-needed break from her busy life — and finds a home in the charming town. Along the way, Chelsea bonds with handyman Owen (Hynes) as the duo team up to help promote Old Vail’s annual Strudelfest.
Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Marianne Grimont
1. Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019)
The one where Emma (Chabert) falls in love while helping chocolatier Luc (Kemp) find the winning recipe in order to become Belgium's Royal Chocolatier. Yes, there is a lot of chocolate tasting, and yes, it leaves viewers craving sweet treats.