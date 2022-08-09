Hallmark Channel viewers have been watching Brennan Elliott be a romantic lead for years, but in real life, he only has eyes for wife Cami Elliott.

The actor, who walked down the aisle in 2011, shares two kids with the psychologist. While the couple refrains from sharing too many details about their son and daughter, Brennan has gushed about his spouse in the past.

“I couldn’t do what I do without her. She’s the bedrock of our family. She is the one who takes care of our children whenever I’m filming, and without her, I don’t know where I’d be,” the Crossword Mystery star said during a 2018 interview with My Devotional Thoughts. “No matter what may go on professionally or at home or whatever, she is easily the strongest woman I know. And I am so blessed that she is willing to be my support no matter what. She is the ideal partner for me, and God has blessed me in so many ways. You know, we’re a successful family, and we both work very hard in our respective worlds. We are a Christian family who tries to inspire others in whatever way we can, and that is an incredible honor and responsibility. And no matter what, we always support each other.”

That same year, Cami discovered that she had stomach cancer. While she was cancer-free by the end of 2018, Brennan revealed in April 2022 that she had been quietly battling stage IV metastatic gastric cancer.

“Been asked a lot about my wife’s journey recently and where she is and how she is feeling through her treatment! She has made it to the halfway point! So proud of her!🙏🎉,” he wrote in May 2022 via Instagram. “This is the toughest experience @camilla_row has ever had to go thru. Many years of cancer treatment/surgeries etc but this one has beaten her up for sure but like all great fighters there is no quit in this girl.”

He continued: “All you fans have been so gracious, selfless and supportive that we felt we’d share a brief moment of this process with all who are holding her as well as the kids and I in prayer! We love you and thank you for being our strength when to be brutally honest we haven’t felt very strong at times! #cure4cancer #gastriccancerawareness #cancersurvivor keep fighting babe! 💪 so proud of you.😘”

That August, Brennan told People that Cami had recently completed her 16th round of chemo in two years.

“She’s a warrior,” he said, explaining why the duo went public with her health battle. “We posted something and I didn’t want to post anything and bring it back to me, so I posted something on my social media that was all about her because I wanted it to be about her. We had like over a million people praying for her in like two days. It was just bananas. It’s a testament to the fans, the people that watch this channel and the people that are in the cancer community.”

The Marry Go Round star added: “Right now, there’s no evidence of disease. We’re happy about that. We just want to keep that cancer critter away from her. It’s a lot of long nights, not a lot of sleeping with the kids and stuff.”

Scroll through for more on their relationship: