Hallmark ever after! When Calls the Heart costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are engaged after two years of dating.

“Forever ❤️,” McGarry, 37, and Wallace, 33, captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday, December 23, as they kissed while showing off the bride-to-be’s engagement ring.

The Hallmark actors, who have been dating since 2020, quickly received congratulatory messages from their fellow costars.

“Our forever friends found their forever ❤️❤️,” Erin Krakow wrote via Instagram comment on Friday. “So happy for you both! Still haven’t recovered from this beautiful moment! 🥂🥂”

Lacey Chabert added: “Congratulations!!!! So thrilled for you guys!”

The Canada native and Wallace initially connected on the set of When Calls the Heart when they were cast as Nathan and Fiona, respectively. The twosome announced in November 2020 that they were dating in real life. “Photo evidence. 📸,” the Wedding Veil star captioned an Instagram photo of two coffee mugs and an array of Polaroid pics of the duo.

The lovebirds have kept their relationship relatively private, save for a few sweet social media tributes and collaborations.

“The trick to my treat. It’s like being in a loving caring, magical relationship with the house that gives full-size chocolate bars,” McGarry gushed via Instagram on October 31, sharing snaps of the My Grown-Up Christmas List actress. “Happy Birthday Darling xx.”

Krakow, 38, jokingly replied at the time: “Let’s be real. She’s the treat to your trick.”

The twosome, who are gearing up for When Calls the Heart season 10, have also starred in several Hallmark TV movies together: Feeling Butterflies and My Grown-Up Christmas List.

“Being a part of this movie was great. It was just a dream come true,” McGarry told the Digital Journal in July. “Getting to work with Kayla again was amazing. I’ve worked with the director Andrew [Cymek] before and it was a fun set.”

While the twosome enjoyed playing a romantic couple in their joint Hallmark movies, their WCTH characters have remained purely platonic pals.

“We saw in Season 9 Fiona and Nathan’s dynamic of friendship, but there’s definitely support that we don’t get to see that often. We don’t get to see the two characters together that often,” Wallace told TV Fanatic in July. “But I think people might have been imagining things because of their own imagination. Fiona and Nathan are great friends, and we’ve had some fun scenes over the years together.”