Elizabeth and Abigail still have each other’s backs. Fans of When Calls the Heart believe Erin Krakow sent her former costar Lori Loughlin a sweet message of support nearly a month after the college admissions scandal broke.

The 34-year-old Marrying Father Christmas actress posted a quote from the Hallmark series alongside a photo of a light pink flower on Monday, April 8, via Twitter.

“‘You are always there for me.’ ‘And I always will be 💕,’” the quote reads.

Fans of the series, who are known as “Hearties,” were quick to reply to the tweet with GIFs from the show. One user even shared a video of a scene between Krakow and Loughlin’s characters saying the aforementioned quote.

The sweet message marked Krakow’s first post since Loughlin, 54, was arrested for her alleged role in the nationwide college admissions scandal on March 13. The Full House alum and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying $500,000 to ensure that their daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, were admitted into USC.

Shortly after the scandal broke, Hallmark cut ties with Loughlin, who was a series regular on When Calls the Heart and filmed nearly two dozen movies for the network.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement to Us Weekly on March 14. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

Prior to her arrest, Loughlin called the cast of When Calls the Heart her “family.”

“I love everyone I work with. We have a real family,” the actress told Us in February 2018. “There are many levels to it that make you happy … I love the fact that its the same cast and crew and we get together and it’s like a family. I feel very blessed.”

Loughlin and Giannulli have yet to publicly comment or enter a plea in the case. The couple, who appeared in Boston court on Wednesday, April 3, are facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, three years’ probation and a $250,000 fine.

Fellow actress Felicity Huffman and 13 other parents pleaded guilty for their alleged roles on Monday, April 8.

