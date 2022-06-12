General Hospital star Jack Wagner’s son Harrison’s cause of death has been revealed after he passed away at age 27.

Parents Jack and Kristina Wagner have not commented on his death, but it was revealed that Harrison “ultimately lost his battle with addiction” when they announced a new scholarship fund created in his memory at New Life House Recovery Community, which is a sober living facility for men.

“The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply,” the New Life House website states.

The organization added, “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

Harrison was pronounced dead after his body was discovered in a parking lot on Monday, June 6, in North Hollywood, California, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report obtained by Us one day later.

Following the initial autopsy, the medical examiner requested a more in-depth investigation, including additional findings before determining the manner and cause of death, per the report.

Sophia Bui, Harrison’s longtime girlfriend, later revealed that she and the music producer “had plans” before his death made headlines.

“Seven years, on and off, round and round we’ve loved each other,” the Minx actress, 27, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 8, in honor of her late beau. “Sorry I missed your calls in the middle of the night these last few days. I miss sleeping in your polar bear arms.”

That same day, Harrison’s older brother, Peter Wagner, took to social media to pen his own touching tribute, sharing a carousel of throwback photos of the siblings throughout the years. “Always with you,” the caption read.

Before he passed away, Harrison battled addiction and even went missing in 2016 after a relapse. At the time, Jack, 62, issued a plea via social media in hope of finding his son.

“I’m going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions & struggles to do so w me via Twitter. We can face them 2gether, I’ll start,” the Melrose Place alum tweeted in July 2016. “I fear for my youngest sons safety. Harrison has struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed & is MIA 5 days.”

The Love on the Vines actor revealed a few days later that Harrison had been found, telling fans, “Harrisons been in touch, he’s 21 & in charge of his life, ty for the lv & prayers, please continue to share your struggles, it helps us all.”

The Bold and the Beautiful star shared Harrison with ex-wife Kristina. The former couple met on the set of General Hospital before tying the knot in 1993. While they divorced 13 years later in 2006, the coparents briefly reunited on screen in 2015 after they both joined the cast of Hallmark’s hit series When Calls the Heart in 2015. (The exes also share son Peter, 31.)

Jack, for his part, also welcomed daughter Kerry in a previous relationship.

Amid his personal struggles, Harrison became increasingly more vocal about his attempts to turn his life around. “Life is a roller coaster. It is all transformation and how we grow as humans to have the power and willingness to make a change …. And remember, no matter what the past says about u or what you did there’s ALWAYSSS room for forgiveness as long as u are willing to forgive YOURSELF,” the DJ wrote via Instagram in September 2021 alongside a photo of an open road. “It is NEVER TO LATE TO MAKE A CHANGE IN ONES LIFE Let alone, if u are struggling believe me… I’ve been there. But we come out on the other seeing the world through a different Lens ❤️☀️.”

In his last Instagram post on May 22, Harrison shared sentiments of hope. “Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts,” he captioned a snap of himself looking pensive in Los Angeles.

