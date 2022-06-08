A brotherly bond. General Hospital star Jack Wagner‘s son Peter Wagner is breaking his silence following the death of his brother, Harrison — and he’s remembering the good times.

Peter, 31, shared a carousel of throwback photos via his Instagram on Wednesday, June 8, of the memories he shared with younger brother Harrison over the years, captioning the post, “Always with you.”

One day prior to Peter’s post, General Hospital’s executive producer Frank Valentini sent his condolences to the family from everyone involved in the ABC series.

“On behalf of myself and the entire #GH family, our hearts go out to Kristina Wagner, Jack, and their family during this devastating time,” he tweeted on Tuesday, June 7. “We ask that you respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts.”

The touching tributes come just one day after Harrison was pronounced dead in North Hollywood, California, at 5:14 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday.

Harrison’s body was found in a Los Angeles parking lot on Monday, June 6. Following the autopsy, the medical examiner has declared the cause of death as deferred. According to the filing, more investigation surrounding the death has been requested. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor will evaluate the case again and makes the final cause of death determination.

Jack, 62, has yet to speak out about the sudden loss of his son, who he shares with ex-wife Kristina Wagner, 59. The former soap opera stars, who met on the set of General Hospital, tied the knot in 1993 before calling it quits 13 years later. (The former couple also share son Peter.)

The Melrose Place alum is also dad to daughter Kerry from a past relationship.

Prior to his death, Harrison battled addiction that led to a disappearance in 2016. “I’m going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions & struggles to do so w me via Twitter. We can face them 2gether, I’ll start,” the When Calls the Heart actor tweeted in July 2016. “I fear for my youngest son’s safety. Harrison has struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed & is MIA 5 days.”

Luckily, Harrison was found five days later following the initial scare. “Harrisons been in touch, he’s 21 & in charge of his life, ty for the lv & prayers, please continue to share your struggles, it helps us all,” the Bold & the Beautiful star shared via social media at the time.

Harrison, for his part, was previously vocal over the past few years about his attempts to turn his life around.

“Life is a roller coaster. It is all transformation and how we grow as humans to have the power and willingness to make a change …. And remember, no matter what the past says about u or what you did there’s ALWAYSSS room for forgiveness as long as u are willing to forgive YOURSELF,” he wrote via Instagram in September 2021 alongside a photo of an open road. “It is NEVER TO LATE TO MAKE A CHANGE IN ONES LIFE Let alone, if u are struggling believe me… I’ve been there. But we come out on the other seeing the world through a different Lens ❤️☀️.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!