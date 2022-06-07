Gone too soon. Jack Wagner’s youngest child, son Harrison Wagner, died on Monday, June 6. He was 27.

Harrison was pronounced dead in North Hollywood, California, at 5:14 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 7. According to the filing, the case has been “deferred pending additional investigation.”

Harrison’s body was found in a Los Angeles parking lot on Monday. Following an autopsy, the medical examiner has requested there be more investigation, including additional findings before determining the manner and cause of death, per the report.

Jack, 62, has yet to speak out about the sudden passing of his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristina Wagner. The former General Hospital stars, who split in 2006 after 13 years of marriage, are also parents to son Peter, 31.

The Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6 actor, for his part, is also father of daughter Kerry, 34, from a past relationship.

Ahead of his death, Harrison battled addiction which led to him going missing in 2016 after relapsing.

“I’m going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions & struggles to do so w me via Twitter. We can face them 2gether, I’ll start,” the Melrose Place alum tweeted in July 2016. “I fear for my youngest sons safety. Harrison has struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed & is MIA 5 days.”

The Bold and the Beautiful actor revealed a few days later that Harrison had reached out following the scare. “Harrisons been in touch, he’s 21 & in charge of his life, ty for the lv & prayers, please continue to share your struggles, it helps us all,” Jack shared via social media.

Over the past few years, Harrison has been vocal on Instagram about turning his life around.

“Life is a roller coaster. It is all transformation and how we grow as humans to have the power and willingness to make a change …. And remember, no matter what the past says about u or what you did there’s ALWAYSSS room for forgiveness as long as u are willing to forgive YOURSELF,” he wrote alongside a photo of an open road in September 2021. “It is NEVER TO LATE TO MAKE A CHANGE IN ONES LIFE Let alone, if u are struggling believe me… I’ve been there. But we come out on the other seeing the world through a different Lens ❤️☀️.”

Harrison’s final Instagram post, shared on May 22, was also one of hope and optimism. “Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts. 🤔,” he captioned a snap of himself in Los Angeles.

