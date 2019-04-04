Welcome to the soap world, Denise Richards. The actress, 48, not only joined the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but is also now part of the Bold and the Beautiful family!

“I’ve never done a daytime soap before and I thought it would be a fun challenge,” Richards says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “A friend of mine Darin Brooks, who I had done Blue Mountain State with, is on it, and I was looking forward to working with him again.”

The Drop Dead Gorgeous star also teased her new character — and what she’s hiding.

“Shauna lives in Las Vegas! She has a wild past, but a good heart,” she tells Us. “She was concerned about her daughter, so she’s gone out to L.A. to check on her … and some secrets are revealed.”

It’s been quite the year for Richards, who joined the cast of the Bravo hit for season 9. Almost immediately, fans watched her tie the knot to Aaron Phypers. Still, the show still references her past with Charlie Sheen — but that’s something the model is used to.

“It’s been good so far, and the feedback I’ve gotten from fans has been really touching,” she tells Us. When it comes to the Sheen talk, the mother of three notes, “I’m used to it, it doesn’t bother me. I understand people are very curious about my relationship with Charlie.” Richards shares two daughters, ages 15 and 13, with Sheen and adopted another daughter, Eloise, as a single parent in 2011.

When it comes to filming, nothing is off limits: “When I made the decision to do the show, I wanted to keep it real and be my true authentic self.”

Richards makes her Bold and the Beautiful debut on the Thursday, April 8, airing on CBS at 1:30 p.m. ET.

