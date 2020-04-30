The former residents of West Hollywood’s most iconic apartment complex spilled secrets for a good cause!

Josie Bissett (Jane Mancini), Thomas Calabro (Michael Mancini), Marcia Cross (Kimberly Shaw), Laura Leighton (Sydney Andrews), Heather Locklear (Amanda Woodward), Doug Savant (Matt Fielding), Grant Show (Jake Hanson), Andrew Shue (Billy Campbell), Courtney Thorne-Smith (Alison Parker) and Daphne Zuniga (Jo Reynolds) reunited for a virtual Melrose Place reunion in support of The Actors Fund.

“What I miss most is the working with the group of people and the crew that becomes the family,” Leighton, 51, said. “And that was, it was really hard to go from having that family for a number of years to all of a sudden, not on a daily basis. And I think it’s sort of why we’ve all kind of remained in touch even, you know, through long periods of everybody’s lives go different ways. But, circling back to that time, I have always, I just have maintained that fond feeling of this group as a family.”

Bissett, 49, added, “And we all, I mean, when the show hit, I don’t think anybody expected it to be what it was. And so we were all kind of in that together as well.”

The virtual reunion was seemingly the first time that the cast had seen Locklear, 58, in recent years. The T.J. Hooker alum, who has been in and out of treatment for her substance abuse struggles and mental health issues, celebrated one year of sobriety on April 21.

“Let me just say this, the one question I get from everybody, any time anybody talks about the show, they say, ‘Tell me what Heather’s like in real life? Like is she, you know, she got all these rocker guys’ and then I tell them, which I’ll tell everybody who’s watching, she’s the sweetest, nicest, most professional, awesome person I know,” Shue, 53, said. “We’re all really excited to see you.”

Cross was quick to agree.

“I love you, Heather, and I’m really happy to see you too,” the Desperate Housewives alum, 58, said. “When you just jumped in with that joke, what about the pandemic I went, ‘Oh my God, that is so Heather, she’s so sharp and so funny and so on it.’ It just brought me back to like you, like you’re fabulous so I’m just so happy to see you.”

Locklear thanked her former costars for their kind words.

“It was the cast, it was the crew and it was for the years that we were together and doing so many episodes and two episodes at the same time,” she said about her time on the drama. “We really had to help each other and it was a really nice group.”

Melrose Place is currently streaming on Hulu. Scroll through for everything we learned from the reunion: