Something to celebrate! Heather Locklear announced that she has been sober for one year.

“Hugs will come later!” the actress, 58, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 21. “1 year sober today!!!”

Locklear accompanied her post with a quote by the late Maya Angelou: “I’ve learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow. I’ve learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way he/she handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, and tangled Christmas tree lights. I’ve learned that regardless of your relationship with your parents, you’ll miss them when they’re gone from your life. I’ve learned that making a ‘living’ is not the same thing as making a ‘life.’”

The quote continued: “I’ve learned that life sometimes gives you a second chance. I’ve learned that you shouldn’t go through life with a catcher’s mitt on both hands; you need to be able to throw something back. I’ve learned that whenever I decide something with an open heart, I usually make the right decision. I’ve learned that even when I have pains, I don’t have to be one. I’ve learned that every day you should reach out and touch someone. People love a warm hug, or just a friendly pat on the back. I’ve learned that I still have a lot to learn. I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

The Melrose Place alum sought treatment several times in 2018 and 2019 as she struggled with her sobriety and mental health. She completed her most recent stint in rehab in October 2019 and was ordered by a court to continue seeking therapy through an outpatient program.

Locklear also had multiple run-ins with the law in recent years. She was arrested twice in 2018 for battering police officers, which almost sent her to jail for 120 days. However, she instead reached a plea deal that required her to complete a treatment program and remain on probation for three years.

The Dynasty alum also dealt with a breakup in January 2019, when she and her on-off boyfriend, Chris Heisser, called it quits for the final time.

Through all of Locklear’s personal woes, her 22-year-old daughter, Ava, whom she shares with ex-husband Richie Sambora, has remained by her side. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in 2018 that the mother-daughter duo have “always been incredibly close,” a sentiment that Ava echoed a year later.

“As I got older, I learned to appreciate [my parents’ fame] more — especially since I would love to follow in my mother’s footsteps,” the Loyola Marymount University student told Wingman magazine in February 2019.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).